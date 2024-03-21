Seats still available for FCC’s A Night in the Big Easy

By LOIS KINDLE

The Firehouse Cultural Center is serving up its annual taste of New Orleans from 6 to 9 p.m. April 6, and you’re invited to come join the party.

A Night in the Big Easy is an entire evening of New Orleans, Dixieland and Zydeco jazz, incredible food, adult libations and festive celebration.

Sponsored by Hillsborough Community College SouthShore and attorney Robert Mohr, the event will feature The Jazz Phools, a popular area six-piece band that will bring the sounds of New Orleans and Mardi Gras alive. The Tampa Bay-based group performs everything from traditional Dixieland to modern-era 2nd line brass, funk and Zydeco. Improvisation and interplay among The Jazz Phools members fill the band’s performance with spontaneity, embodying the city known as the Birthplace of American Jazz.

Be sure to come hungry, because the menu will include an all-you-can-eat raw bar of oysters and shrimp, Cajun and creole foods, made-to-order beignets, plus beer, wine, soft drinks and coffee. For those wanting something harder, there will be a cash bar for purchasing other types of adult beverages.

A Night in the Big Easy will also feature a live auction, “Gifts of the Heart” video, stilt walker and fire performer. Hard-to-find bourbons will be auctioned off with assorted adventures, including a fishing trip, mystery dinner, Tampa Bay Lightning or Tampa Bay Rays tickets and more.

While indoor seating has been sold out online, there are 40 seats still available on the cultural center’s covered outdoor patio, where you won’t miss a thing. The cost for these seats is $75 per person.

“You can’t go out to an all-you-care-to-eat dinner to enjoy this kind of food with beer and wine for $75, not to mention a festive atmosphere and live music,” said Beth Stein, Firehouse Cultural Center operations and programming manager. “It’s a great value for the money, and all the while, you’ll be supporting a wonderful cause.

A Night in the Big Easy is the Firehouse Cultural Center’s largest fundraiser of the year, which helps cover the cost of its annual scholarships and no-fee programming for both children and adults. Last year, proceeds covered 34 free weeks of summer camp

“I’ve been coming to this event for at least six years, and I always look forward to it,” said Firehouse Cultural Center Board member Tuli Carswell. “I enjoy the food, entertainment and the generosity of the people who come out to have a good time and help us continue providing scholarships to the community.

“Did I mention the food? I’m also looking forward to trying “The Hurricane,” this year’s signature drink,” she said.

Remaining outdoor seating is sure to fill up fast. To order tickets, payable via credit card, debit card or PayPal, visit https://firehouseculturalcenter.org/events/a-night-in-the-big-easy-4/ or call 813-645-7651.