By LINDA CHION KENNEY

In his bid last year to become Visionary of the Year for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Tampa, Craig Beckinger raised more than $137,000 to secure his second-place finish for the nationwide philanthropic competition.

But it wasn’t just about winning for Beckinger, a Sun City Center resident, who, as a lymphoma cancer survivor, was driven as much to raise money to put an end to blood cancer as he was to encourage cancer warriors to fight the good fight.

“Every minute people are diagnosed with blood cancer, and I was one of those people,” said Beckinger, who in August 2017 was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and told he likely had months to live.

“I know firsthand that when you hear those words, ‘you have cancer,’ you find yourself believing the end is certain,” Beckinger said. “If I can make one person realize it’s not, then I’m accomplishing my goal of helping others realize there is life after diagnosis.”

Beckinger this year is back in the race for visionary of the year, but this time as chair of the Tampa event, which kicked off Feb. 22 and runs through May 3. Donations are accepted online for the candidates, as well as through events scheduled in support of the respective races.

According to Beckinger, last year’s race with 12 candidates raised $513,916. Staking claim to the 2023 visionary crown, B. Lee Green, Ph.D., of the Moffitt Cancer Center, raised $168,075.

Beckinger said the goal this year is to raise $750,000, with 16 candidates taking on the challenge. The winner is set to be crowned at Tampa Visionaries of the Year Grand Finale, scheduled for May 3 at Armature Works in Tampa

Events scheduled throughout the weeks-long campaign include online silent auctions, a wine and jazz event, and a fashion show for the all-star candidate, a person who previously ran for visionary of the year and has stepped up again, which Beckinger said he plans to do himself next year. “The returning candidate this year is Jennifer Jenkins,” Beckinger said, “and we’re having a fashion show for her campaign April 6 at the Union New American restaurant, lounge and night space in Tampa.”

According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), every nine minutes or so someone in the nation dies from blood cancer. Leukemia, myeloma and Hodgkin and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma alone were expected in 2023 to cause 57,380 deaths nationwide.

As visionary of the year contenders, candidates are asked to fundraise in connection to one of the society’s key pillars of support, whether it be no-cost patient education and support, lifesaving research, or policy and advocacy initiatives.

The society is billed as the world’s largest voluntary, nonprofit health organization dedicated to finding cures and ensuring patients can access lifesaving treatments. Officials report that since 1949, LLS nationwide has invested nearly $1.7 billion in groundbreaking research. Moreover, “when someone experiences the fear and uncertainty of a cancer diagnosis, we provide hope, compassion, education and support,” reads a notice at www.lls.org/our-history/.

Informed by experience, Beckinger said it is crucial in battling cancer to research and secure treatments and resources and to find strength in the support of others. The society is there, he added, for those with and without a support system of their own.

“We’ll be with you throughout the entire process,” Beckinger said. “Use us and remember, being positive is key.”

As the founder and owner of ABC Event Planning, and a past candidate for philanthropic campaigns, Beckinger said he understands the great effort it takes to run a charity race and to stage community and fundraising events. He said it gives him a greater appreciation for those who step up to donate their time and talents.

“I’m honored to be leading a group of individuals who are fighting for something bigger than themselves,” Beckinger said. “They’re taking time out of their busy schedules to put an end to blood cancer.”

In the 2024 race for Tampa visionary are Christine Palumbo (Advent Health), Judith Jean-Pierre (Tampa General Hospital), Leidy Isenalumhe (Moffitt Cancer Center), Lindsay Jones (Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital) and Katrina Helmus (Baycare Health System), as well as Ben Sever (Phoenix Portfolio Partners), Brandi McLaughlin (Miltenyi Biotec), Chris Bruser (Mutual of Omaha Mortgage), Chris Chambers (the Paratus Group), Dana Harris (New York Life), Jennifer Jenkins (Rooted Holistic Health Coaching), Latosha Hoskins (Multiple Reasons Why Inc.), Mattie Velasco (Open Forum Strategy Consulting), Roger Silvera (Compass Financial Pathways), Steven Hoschak (American Momentum Bank) and Todd Cielo (Cielo Chiropractic).

For more on Visionaries of the Year, a philanthropic competition for leaders in local communities nationwide, visit www.llsvisionaries.org/. Click the Tampa campaign in Florida, one of five held statewide. The top Visionaries of the Year candidate in the country is awarded the national title.