Obituaries for the week of March 21, 2024

Ronald D. Sweet

We are sad to announce that on March 7, 2024, at the age of 81, Ronald D. Sweet of Sun City Center, Florida, born in Brooklyn, New York, peacefully passed away.

He is predeceased by his parents, Dave Sweet and Zelda Sweet (Sheptinsky), and by his wife, Nancy McDonald (Goldberg). He is survived by his very dear companion, Janet Warren, of Sun City Center, FL; his brother, Fred Sweet and sister-in-law, Marsha Sweet, of Jackson, NJ; his brother, Daniel Sweet, of Brooklyn, NY; his son, Stuart Sweet, and daughter-in-law, Francesca Sweet, of Redlands, CA; his daughter, Savannah Dirsa, of Bolton, MA; his step-son, Andrew McDonald, of Tampa, FL; his step-daughter, Pam Bush, of Los Angeles, CA; his granddaughters, Cassandra and Natasha Dirsa, of Bolton, MA; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was very active in community affairs, serving as president of the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce and for seven years as council representative, vice president, and president of the Resident Association Council at Freedom Plaza, a continuing life community at Sun City Center Florida. His tenure as president or the Resident Association Council was the longest term served of any president, and during that time he used his technical talents and his own funding to create a unique informational and functional website, www.racrep.org/, providing “The Residents’ Eyes, Ears and Voice of Freedom Plaza.” Always concerned about the health of the residents, as a member of the RAC Health Care Committee, he formatted and wrote medical articles for the quarterly newsletter “Did You Know.” He also helped to establish many other programs that benefited the entire Freedom Plaza community, including management, new residents and current residents. He was known as a problem solver who “thought outside of the box,” and the welfare of the Freedom Plaza residents was his primary concern. He will be missed by so many.

Ron had a prolific career as an international recruiter and trainer and founded multiple small businesses. He was a programmer who collaborated on the launch of NASDAQ and the climate automation system for the John Hancock Center in Chicago. He also authored an inventory management and control computer system for the beverage industry, which has been in continuous use since 1979.

Ron’s passion was ballroom dancing, which he and his partner Janet did until the very end. Ron loved music, and played the acoustic guitar while singing Beatles, Beach Boys, Neil Diamond and Elvis songs with grace and style.

Ron is someone who always gave more than he received, with sensitivity, generosity and warmth. His smile could light up a whole ballroom. Ron also had a delightful sense of humor.

Ron had a great life and both lived and died a happy and fulfilled man, surrounded by friendship and love, well deserved. He will be missed, but his influence and the gifts he bestowed throughout his life will be treasured for perpetuity.

Friends, family and Freedom Plaza residents are invited to a ”Celebration of Life” service for Ron on Tuesday, April 9, at 10 a.m. in the Freedom Plaza auditorium, 1010 American Eagle Blvd., Sun City Center, FL.

John G. Tansey

John G. Tansey, of Sun City Center, passed away on March 11, 2024. He was the beloved husband of Anne K. Tansey (nee Kevlin) for over 60 years; the devoted father of Kimberly Hayes (James), Michael and Sean; and cherished grandfather of Rebecca and Eric Hayes. He is also survived by his brother, James (Glenda), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Michael, and granddaughter, Kylie Marie.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573, or a charity of choice would be appreciated by his family.

Roy Chism

In lieu of a funeral service, there will be a celebration of life held for Roy Chism at the Ruskin Moose Lodge on April 21, 2024, from 1 to 3 p.m. Covered dishes are welcomed.

Donald Robert Creeley

Don, age 70, of Wimauma, passed away on March 10, 2024. A lifelong resident of Hillsborough County, Don was born on December 12, 1953, in Tampa. He was the youngest son of the late Reverend Harry Creeley and Annie Lee Creeley (Driggers).

He is survived by his son, Paris, of Tampa, and his daughter, Naomi, and her husband, Eric, of Georgia; his grandchildren, Isabella, Aidan, Dante and Lilith; his brother, David, and wife, Sherry; and his sister Maureen; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Laura, and brothers, Max, Jay and Larry.

Phillip (PJ) Combs

Happy 38th Birthday, Phillip (PJ) Combs, March 24,2024.

You are loved and missed very much.

Love always,

Mom, Travis, Nana & Grampy Pyche, family and friends