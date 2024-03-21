Local Ruskin resident envisions ball hockey league

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Most Tampa region residents are familiar with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Hockey was awarded to Tampa in 1990 as part of an NHL expansion. The team started playing in 1992 in the Florida State Fairgrounds before moving to the now home of the Rays, Tropicana Field (known then as the Thunderdome). The Lightning have been wildly popular in Tampa and in 1996, the team set an NHL record with a crowd of 28,183 attending a playoff game against the Philadelphia Flyers. That record has since been surpassed when the NHL started awarding outdoor games. The Lightning had an early up and down history and have seen a number of ownership changes but have been selling out Amalie Arena routinely through the championship years under the ownership of the Vinik group. The Lightning has ignited an interest in hockey in the region and a number of rinks have popped up over time to support that interest. Riverview HS started a hockey program in 2020 but nearby Newsome has had an established hockey presence since 2012. Now a South Shore resident aims to expand that reach with a program, known as “ball hockey,” which uses a ball on a rink, versus a puck.

Ruskin resident Jonathon Tepes Sharkey, who played hockey in Ukraine and is a seven-year Army veteran, has a dream to bring ball hockey to the South Shore. He has played hockey since he was a kid in Union County, NJ, and is looking to establish a ball hockey league in the Tampa region. He wants to give the youth and those that have served this country another option that doesn’t require as much of the expensive equipment that is needed for the ice version of the sport. The Tampa region has a very large active military and retired military population to seed the league. Sharkey is fully aware of the costs of hockey as he is a goalie in a recreational ice hockey league out of Tampa. In our conversation we reminisced about some of the goalies that set the tone for hockey, including Boston’s Gerry Cheevers and Philadelphia’s Ron Hextall.

Hockey has been hard on Sharkey’s knees, and he has had a number of knee operations, 23 to be exact. However, he is still passionate about the game. He initially wanted to start out with building a league in Ukraine, but the current conflict has put those plans on hold, and he is now squarely focused on leveraging the hockey enthusiasm here in the South Shore area to get a program underway this fall.

He has a vision this new league will have teams that will be named after the armed services branches: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard. The champion team for each season would win the “Military Cup” for its efforts, which will be a source of pride for winning that league. Sharkey also wants to provide an opportunity to get the kids active, off their mobile devices and outdoors playing as he once did as a kid. He has in mind his toddler son, Stanislav, the legal VP of his 501c.3, who will start playing hockey once he starts taking his first steps. His startup would ban cell phones while the practices and games are ongoing, allowing the players to have their complete focus on the sport itself. The Tampa Bay Lightning worked with the Hillsborough Parks and Recreation organization to establish two street hockey rinks, one in Brandon and one in Ruskin, that he was hoping to get access into for the start of his league. Sharkey has engaged in conversations with local politicians, hoping to get their support to play at those rinks, but he has not been as successful as he was hoping. However, he is not deterred from getting his league up and running here in the South Shore and will continue to work to have an opportunity to use those county street ball courts to get his vision up and running. He recently secured the IRS 501c.3 designation to run the league as a non-profit entity. He hopes that having the non-profit designation will help him fund raise to sustain the league and cover the costs through grants, donations and advertising. League play will be sanctioned under the International Street and Ball Hockey Federation (ISBHF) and use its rules to govern play. The rules for his league would ban hitting, in the hopes of focusing on the skill of the game rather than the checking that could create injury. He is also very involved in martial arts and trains in Wesley Chapel, making it convenient for him to the Wesley Chapel Advanta Rink to market his vision.

Ball hockey is very much like ice hockey, but an orange ball is substituted for a puck. It is typically played on a surface where the players can move around without skates.

Sharkey has in mind a rink floor of Glice, a hybrid surface that can also be used with skates, serving multiple purposes. The Hillsborough rinks are footwear only surfaces, no skates. He has hopes of building the first Glice hockey center in the USA as he believes the VA SBA loan process would favor more the Glice facility than a purely ball hockey facility. There is a plan for another Glice skating rink in South Florida.

If you are interested in learning more about the league and Sharkey’s vision, he can be reached via email at jonathontepes@yahoo.com/.