Hundreds of fun-seeking visitors attend FunFest 2024

By PHYLLIS HODGES

March 9 was a beautiful day, and hundreds gathered on the Community Association Central Campus in Sun City Center to enjoy FunFest 2024.

This is the CA’s biggest annual event. It was first held in 2000 to exhibit SCC’s community spirit while providing CA clubs with a venue to showcase their activities and, for the arts and crafts clubs to offer their creations for sale. Commercial vendors are also invited to provide information (not sell).

The event started at 9 a.m. at the Gazebo when CA Board President Ron Clark joined Blaylock for opening remarks, followed by a Flag Raising, Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem by American Legion Post #246.

Club representatives at tables and in club rooms eagerly welcomed visitors with information about their groups.

Nonstop entertainment at the Main Tent, Rollins Theater and in the Atrium included The Dukes, The Rogue Brothers, Elvis (aka Bill Lindsay), Women’s Chorus, Par for the Chorus, Men’s Chorus and Front Porch Pickers. Clubs on hand with demonstrations were Swim Dancers, Ballet, Tap, Swing & Country Dance, Jazzmatazz and Latin Fitness.

A Health Fair in the Atrium gave local medical professionals the opportunity to provide useful information about their services.

FunFest Chairperson Carrie Blaylock was beaming as she moved among the smiling faces enjoying the annual event, planned by her enthusiastic committee. “We couldn’t have such a successful event without the work of our committee and the CA staff,” she said.