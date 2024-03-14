The Ruskin community loses a great advocate

By LOIS KINDLE

Longtime Ruskin resident Frances Pettigrew Hereford passed away peacefully at LifePath Hospice March 2. She was predeceased by her parents, Art and Frances “Patty” Pettigrew, and husband, Bill Hereford, and is survived by her son, Bill Hereford, of Ruskin; sister, Lois Blauvelt, of Apollo Beach; brother, Art Pettigrew, of Spartanburg, S.C.; four nieces and a nephew.

As a child, Frances moved from Tampa to Ruskin with her family in 1953, when her father went to work for Tampa Electric Co. She was a member of East Bay High School’s second graduating class in 1959 and then briefly attended Florida State University. Frances worked for 40 years in human resources in the phosphate industry, first for U.S. Phosphoric, which later became Gardinier, and then Cargill, which is now Mosaic. She retired from Cargill in January 2001.

That didn’t last long. Never one to sit still for long, she simply couldn’t stay retired. She helped out some friends with their real estate business for a bit and served as president of the GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club from 2004 to 2006, which she had been a member of since 1984.

In 2007, Hereford opened the popular Southern Grace Gifts and Home Accessories on U.S. 41 in Ruskin and closed it four years later due to the poor economy at the time.

The following year, she became the Firehouse Cultural Center’s first employee, when it opened in 2012, and worked there until April 2023.

Frances loved everything Ruskin. In addition to the organizations previously mentioned, she also served on the Ruskin Community Development Foundation Board of Directors and was an active member of what was the Ruskin Chamber of Commerce and is now the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. She served as the Ruskin Chamber’s board president in 1993 and, at one time, was even honorary mayor of Ruskin.

A strong proponent of bringing the SouthShore Regional Library to Ruskin, Frances was one of the founding forces behind the establishment of its Friends of the Library group.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at Southside Baptist Church, where she was a member since 1986. It will take place March 16 at 2 p.m. and be followed by a barbecue on the church grounds, 4208 U.S. 41 S, Ruskin.

Thoughts about Frances

Frances Hereford was full of mischief, loved to wisecrack and was never afraid to speak her mind. Like the late Sandy Council, she had a wealth of knowledge about Ruskin and its people. She’ll be sorely missed by many.

Here’s what a few of those who knew her said.

Pastor Brad Clark, Southside Baptist Church

“Trying to put the impact Frances had on Southside Baptist Church into just a few words is almost impossible. As one of the longest standing members of our church family, she was always willing to assist, teach, encourage and lead in any position needed. What a blessing to a first-time pastor she was to be able to sit down with her and get a clear understanding of the history, impact and vision of this church body. Her friendship, honesty and impact will be missed.”

Polly Rothenbush, lifetime friend, Ruskin

“I met Frances after my family moved here when I was 15. We shared our 16th birthday together and many, many since. We had so much fun pulling pranks, taking trips, talking on the phone and having breakfast over more than 20 years with Jane Buzbee and Sandy Council.

“Frances and Sandy were my running buddies. I didn’t have any brothers and sisters, so they meant the world to me.”

Kat Sherwood, GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club

“Frances loved Ruskin. The last time Sharon Davis and I took her to lunch, she asked us to drive around the community with her so she could point out spots like where she had lived, where she had worked and places that were important to her. She wanted to reminisce about her childhood and life here.

“I will be forever grateful for that memory. I’m so saddened by the loss of her friendship and guidance.”

Melanie Davis, executive director, Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce

“My sweet friend ‘Miss Frances’ arrived in Heaven just a few hours shy of what would have been her 83rd birthday. She was a ‘legend’ here in Ruskin, and I was so fortunate to have had a wonderful relationship with her for 20 years, right up to the very end.

“Rest easy, sweet friend. You will always be part of everything we do in Ruskin.”

Chris Bredbenner, Firehouse Cultural Center executive director

“While structures like FCC create the place, it’s the unwavering dedication of individuals like Frances who help guide the programs within. As our inaugural employee, she brought us a lifelong connectivity to the community and spread her passion for it to others.

“In the tapestry of the center’s cultural legacy, Frances was the thread helping weave our founding board members’ dreams into reality, and she leaves an indelible mark on all those she met.”