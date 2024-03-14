Sumner Baseball victorious over rival Lennard

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner opened the week with a comeback win, 6-5, over rival Lennard on Tuesday, March 5. On Saturday, the Stingrays opened Silver tier play, hosting Seffner Christian HS, but couldn’t sustain the momentum from Tuesday’s win, dropping an 8-0 decision to the Crusaders.

The Stingrays reignited the rivalry between the two nearby schools as the Longhorns are just a short trip across route 301 and down 19th street. Sumner head coach Kennedy Duran was the head coach at Lennard before leaving to take the position as the Sumner head coach, and current head coach Victor Martinez moved up, creating a competitive environment when the two teams meet. Martinez held a 3-0 lead in the series coming into the game, winning last year’s match-up 12-4. The ‘Rays certainly had the game circled on the calendar as they looked to get their first win vs. the ’Horns in front of the home crowd.

The game had it all: balks, passed balls, small ball to move runners, umpire discussions to set the scene and the intensity of two teams that know each other well. Lennard had the first opportunity in the first inning and had a runner cut down at the plate trying to score. Martinez appealed the call, offering that the runner was obstructed by the third baseman, but after the conference, the umpires upheld the call. The Stingrays played a little small ball to move runners, getting a sacrifice bunt to put runners on second and third. On the ensuring at-bat, Sumner got a key hit to drive in those two runners to take the early lead. Lennard stormed back with a four-run fourth inning to take the lead, and Longhorn starter Zack Bird settled into the game after the two-run first inning. Bird finished, giving up five runs (three earned) and striking out eight. Sumner starter, senior Anthony Jacquez, was rolling along until giving up the four runs (only two earned) in the fourth inning, and he matched Bird with eight K’s. Jacquez also went 1-2 from the plate with a walk and an RBI, and he scored a run. Lennard added a run in the sixth to extend its lead, but Sumner would not be denied and put together its own dramatic four-run inning to go back on top. Winston Pennant got the call to close out the game, and Rhyan Yetman was the recipient of the win in this iteration of the rivalry.

The Stingrays hoped to build on the momentum from the emotional win over Lennard in their Salidino tournament opener against Seffner Christian but fell back to .500 on the season. The game started as a pitchers’ duel between the two teams through three innings, although the Crusaders did notch a first inning run. Seffner Christian seized control of the game with three-run fourth and sixth innings to build the eight-run lead that held for the final score. Ethan Duncan, a Crusader senior, tossed eight shut-out innings for the win, scattering four singles and walking three. Stingray junior Isaiah Welch had two of those off Duncan. Ethan Dejesus surrendered four runs and walked four in just over three innings of work.

The ’Rays played Armwood on Monday in a rematch where the Hawks eked out a 1-0 win at Armwoond on Feb. 29. They also played King HS on Tuesday and the results of the first three games of the tournament will determine whether they play in the final or if they play a consolation game. The Stingrays will then take a break, not taking the field until March 21, when the team travels to Newsome.

Stingray softball had a busy week, playing Monday, March 4, at Parrish Community HS, losing its first game 9-1 after a 4-0 start to the season. As has been the case in the history of head coach Autum Hernandez’s tenure, the team bounced right back, winning 13-3 vs. Tampa Bay Tech the next night and finishing the week with a 9-0 shutout win vs Plant City on Friday night to head into spring break with a 6-3 record. The team will return to action on March 19 vs. Strawberry Crest HS Aliyanis Stubbs, who is off to a hot start, struggled against the Bulls, giving up seven runs, but only two were earned. She regained her focus, tossing the shutout against Plant City, striking out 10 and facing only one hitter over the minimum. The ’Rays rebounded the next night and sent Tampa Bay Tech back to the bus dejected. Karlee Salisbury went 2-3 at the plate with a HR and Aliyanis Stubbs also went 2-3 with a double and three RBI’s. Jaelyn Joiner went 3-4 and scored three runs to lead Sumner to the rout of the Titans. Sumner Softball continued to roll into the break, dropping the Raiders to their second loss. Peyton Peyton and Kennedy Farris each had a triple vs. Plant City, and E. Smith drove in three runs to pace the ’Rays. The ladies will now take an early season break and continue to work to be sharp for what should be another playoff run.