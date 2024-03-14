Rolling Spirits Mobile Bar and Catering does it all

By LOIS KINDLE

If you’re looking to do something special for your next social event, check out Rolling Spirits Mobile Bar and Catering.

It specializes in private catering for weddings, corporate events, birthday parties, backyard parties or any kind of social gathering, whether you’re serving alcohol or not. It’s also available for festivals, fundraisers and food truck rallies.

Owners Ashley Lairby and her husband, Brian, have more than 50 years of combined experience in the hospitality industry and eight in the food truck industry. Brian has more than 20 years of experience as an executive chef.

The couple are passionate about providing clients with the very best in food, beverages and service. In addition to their most recent venture, Rolling Spirits Mobile Bar and Catering, they own and operate the Say Cheese and Miso Lucky food trucks and recently retired the Smokin’ Bones food truck.

“People love to eat, people love to drink and they love to gather,” Lairby said. “This is what we love to do, and we do it well.”

Given their extensive food and hospitality experience, the couple decided to branch out into the beverage side of the business by adding craft cocktails, mocktails, frozen drinks, beer and wine, coffee add-ons and more to a variety of hors d’oeuvres, grazing tables and hot apps and bring Rolling Spirits Mobile Bar and Catering directly to the customer’s door.

“Every event is different and prices are customized, based on whatever you need,” Lairby said. “We do it all, everything from full service to basic beer and wine, mocktail parties, dry weddings and parties for kids.” The Rolling Spirits also does specialty packages, featuring Prosecco bars, margarita bars, spiced lemonade bars, bloody Mary bars “for the Sunday fun day crowd” and more.

“If you have a certain budget, we can customize your event around it, too,” she said. “You can hire us for just bartending, food only or a bit of both. You can even provide your own alcohol if you choose.”

Rolling Spirits Mobile Bar and Catering is fully licensed and insured, with full availability seven days a week, unless the Lairbys are out of town. Its service area is north to Springhill, south to Venice, east to Orlando and west to Tampa Bay. Its 90-mile maximum travel time is included in pricing.

Rolling Spirits Mobile Bar and Catering has worked with Waterset by Newland Communities, Habitat for Humanity, News Channel 8, Tampa General Hospital, The Lagoon and numerous other organizations.

For more information or to book an event, email rollingspirits813@gmail.com/, call 813-803-0674 or visit Rolling Spirits Mobile Bar on Facebook or www.rolling-spirits.com/.

The company also has an Instagram account: @rollingspiritsmobilebar/.