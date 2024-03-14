Obituaries for the week of March 14, 2024

Robert G. Joseph

Robert G. Joseph, of Sun City Center, Florida, formerly of Riverhead, New York, died Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at Palm Garden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Sun City Center, Florida. He was 100 years young.

Bob was born on May 8, 1923, in Aurora, Illinois, to Robert H. And Elizabeth (Casper) Joseph. Survivors include his three children, Robert, Jr. (Virginia), Charles and Diane M. Stuke; seven grandchildren, Jennifer O’Boyle (John), Jaqueline Barczak (David), Jeannine Joseph, Beth Koroleski (Beau Culpepper), Robert G. Joseph III (Ashley), Cori Fife (Ezra) and Kacie Zebrowski (David); 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 72 years, Helen, in 2019; his parents; his siblings, Marion Kramer, Donald Joseph, Bernard Joseph and Gene Joseph; and his sons-in-law, W. Bruce Stuke and Robert Lanieri.

Bob proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Army. He was stationed in Camp Upton, New York, where he would meet his wife, Helen, while on maneuvers on her family farm in Calverton, New York. After the war, he returned to Long Island to marry and raise his family.

Bob was in farm sales equipment, beginning his career at Kroemer & Sons in Riverhead, NY; Island Ford Tractor Sales, Calverton, NY; and retiring from Tryac Farm Sales in Riverhead, NY.

In May of 2023, Bob celebrated his 100th birthday at the Renaissance Country Club in Sun City Center with his family and friends. He remembered all those that attended, reminiscing with them and was honored to have them all with him to celebrate. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

David Meixner

David Meixner departed this life March 1, a month before his 100th birthday. He passed away in his home in Sun City Center, Florida. He was predeceased by his wife of 81 years, Gretchen Mertens Meixner, and surrounded during the last months of his life by all six of his children, John, 81, of Venice, Fla; Steven, 77, of Easton, Md; Toni, 73 of Crossville, Tenn.; Carl, 70, of Fairview Village, Penn; Nancy Sue, 69, of Sun City Center, Fla; and Remya Ann, 64, of Camp Hill, Penn. He is further survived by 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Dave and Gretchen were also adopted as parents by foreign exchange students who resided in their home; Barbara Holler from Austria, Soren Rasmusen from Denmark, Hans Eckman from Sweden and Gunnar Kohlin from Sweden. They all kept lifelong relationships with the Meixner family and are considered siblings.

Dave was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. He was a student at Pennsylvania State University on Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. The following year, he eloped and married Gretchen, enlisted in the Army Air Corps cadet program, received a commission as a 2nd lieutenant, trained as a navigator and was assigned to a B-24 aircrew in the 7th Air Force, became a father and was sent into combat over the south Pacific Ocean. He flew on 35 combat missions and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for valor during combat. After the war, Capt. Meixner was released from extended active duty and twelve years later was discharged from the Air National Guard.

After the war, he returned to Philadelphia and worked as a construction superintendent and estimator for Robert E. Lamb and Sons. In 1953, he joined his father’s land surveying business in Collegeville, PA. While working full-time, he self-schooled in civil engineering and earned licenses for professional practice in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, operating as Meixner Engineers and Surveyors.

After retiring in 1988, he sold the business to his oldest daughter and bought a home in Sun City Center, where he lived with Gretchen until her passing in 2022.

Throughout his life, Dave was committed to community service. Among his many generous contributions of time, he served as a scoutmaster, an elected school board member, director of Rotary International’s Student Exchange Program, SCC Community Association president and volunteer for the Sun City Center Security Patrol and Emergency Squad.

He lived a full and active life well into his 90s, surrounded by a loving family and the gratitude of a large, respectful community. He will be missed.

Dave’s celebration of life will be held in his home, 1005 Augusta Drive, Sun City Center, on his birthday, April 12, from 1-4 p.m., which will be presided over by the Rev. Denise Madigan. He requested in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the All Paths to God Church in Sun City Center.

Deborah Goodrow

Deborah “Debbie” Goodrow, who passed away on Feb. 23, 2024, after a valiant battle with cancer, was a luminous figure whose life was a testament to the power of creativity and compassion. At the age of 70, she left behind a legacy enriched by her charismatic personality, her dedication to the arts and her unwavering commitment to bringing joy and hope to others. Debbie’s significant contributions to the polymer clay community and career as “Twinkle,” her persona as a professional clown, underscored her passion for her craft and her desire to make a difference in the lives of those around her. Her magnetic personality drew people to her, creating an atmosphere of warmth and joy wherever she went.

Debbie’s artistic journey was marked by her colorful and intricate designs with polymer clay. Her best days were spent in her art room creating with her friends. Beyond her own work, she had a remarkable gift for encouraging others to explore their creativity. She was always ready to share her knowledge, offer constructive feedback and celebrate the achievements of fellow artists, making her an invaluable mentor and friend to many. It was this abundance of altruism that also showed up in her life as Twinkle as well. As part of the Sawdust Clowns of Stratford, Connecticut, she loved bringing laughter to children as well as helping parties go smoothly for the adults.

Through her tenure within the Southern Connecticut Polymer Clay Guild and, later on, the Sun City Center Lapidary Club, she fostered a supportive artistic community. Debbie was instrumental in organizing events, workshops and exhibitions, always with the goal of bringing artists together and elevating the craft of polymer clay. One of her treasured pastimes was teaching others the wonders of working with polymer clay, and later on she looked forward every week to teaching other people at the Lapidary Club. It was her generosity that fueled her wish to give her art pieces out to other people so that everyone could share in the art appreciation. Debbie was also deeply involved with the Bottles of Hope initiative, both with securing the bottles themselves from Yale New Haven Hospital, where she worked, and, more importantly, with decorating them and distributing them back to cancer patients within the hospital, making sure that no patient was left out.

As we bid farewell to Debbie, we celebrate her remarkable life and the indelible mark she left on the people she met, her art and the countless individuals she touched with her laughter and spirit. Her love of animals, legacy of creativity, encouragement and compassion will continue to inspire and resonate within the hearts of all who knew her. Debbie’s presence will be profoundly missed, yet her boundless generosity will forever remain a beacon of hope and inspiration. She is survived by her son, Patrick; his wife, Sammi; her sisters, Diane and Wendy; and her beloved cats, Wilbur and Orville.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2 p.m. on March 23, at the Sun City Center Community Center Atrium Building Sandpiper Room, 945-E North Course Lane, Sun City Center, https://maps.app.goo.gl/2XfqnFYUyeS1CB2u9/. In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made to the Sun City Center Lapidary Club, honoring Debbie’s commitment to art and the inspiration to artists around her. The Sun City Center Lapidary Club’s address is 1009 North Pebble Beach Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL 33573, https://tinyurl.com/mrasd58f/.

LJ Rhodes

LJ (“Dusty”) (“Jay”) Rhodes passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the age of 87. Jay is survived by his partner, Jan Ring; his three daughters, Karen Wilson (Mark), Patricia Skidmore (David) and Pamela Schoessler; and his four grandchildren, Joshua Schoessler, Brett Schoessler, Emily Schoessler and Trey Skidmore.

Jay was born on a farm in Meridian, Mississippi, and moved to Florida with his family in 1941 when he was five years old. Jay attended H.B. Plant High School where he was commissioned to the Naval Academy upon graduation. After leaving the Navy, Jay taught math classes at Hillsborough High School prior to attending the University of Tampa. Jay received his undergraduate from the University of Tampa, then continued on to Florida State University, where he received his Masters Degree in Math. While at the University of Tampa, Jay was a member of the men’s varsity rowing team. He was also under the watchful eye of his father, Dr. M.C. Rhodes, who was the dean of administration at the time.

Jay spent the majority of his career working at Honeywell as an aerospace engineer, where he retired after 35 years. Jay was an avid runner, enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, loved attending bluegrass festivals and spending time in the mountains. He was a self-taught guitar player and found the most joy entertaining crowds while playing with the Front Porch Pickers.

There will be a tribute to Dusty on March 20 at 2 p.m. at the Front Porch Pickers in the Rollins Theater.