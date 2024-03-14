By LOIS KINDLE

Construction of the new Moffitt Cancer Center outpatient facility in Ruskin is moving steadily towards completion early next year.

“It’s on track for budget, equipment and its opening date,” said project manager Jazmin Calzada, Moffitt’s director of nursing and ambulatory clinic operations. “By the end of April the exterior will be ‘dried in’ and closed, and then the interior work begins. In July and August, air conditioning will be installed.

“We plan to open the facility Jan. 27, 2025,” Calzada said.

The 75,000-square-foot Moffitt at SouthShore outpatient facility is an extension of the renowned Moffitt Cancer Center Magnolia Campus (MMC) in Tampa. Its purpose is to expand patient access to lifesaving screening and prevention, world-class care and novel clinical trials.

That’s great news for cancer patients and their families in communities throughout southern Hillsborough County, Bradenton, Sarasota and other areas south of Tampa.

“Our goal is to get closer to the patient and provide the same level of care (at MSS) as we do at our main campus,” Caldaza said. “Eighty to 90% of our services can be provided here in Ruskin.”

Those services include advanced imaging; biopsies; blood draws; clinical lab services; clinical trials; infusion services; medical oncology; radiation oncology; pharmacy; and screening and diagnostics, including mammograms, PET scans, CT scans and MRIs; and more.

“Surgical procedures and anything requiring anesthesia are done only at our main campus,” Calzada said.

Three months prior to opening, scheduling at MSS will begin for all modalities, so appointments can be made in advance. Moffitt accepts both doctor or self-referrals and accepts most major insurances.

By the end of year one, Moffitt projects its will have had 11,000 clinic visits at the Ruskin site, and by the end of year four, 9,000 unique patients will have been treated. It will be fully staffed by 140 full-time employees, including physicians

The nine-acre Moffitt at SouthShore Campus is near Champion Self Storage on the south side of East College Avenue and 27th Street South in Ruskin.

More about Moffitt

Moffitt operates two other campuses to accommodate patients closer to where they live – the 50,000-square-foot Moffitt at International Plaza, a full-service outpatient facility opened in 2011 and the 28,000-square-foot Moffitt at Wesley Chapel facility in Pasco County, which opened in 2021.

It’s also developing 775 acres in Pasco County, the largest expansion project in the cancer center’s history. It will be a new, life-sciences innovation district serving as a hub for research, digital innovation, education and patient care. The huge, multiyear project will include about 16 million square feet for research lab, light industrial and manufacturing, general office and clinical building space.

Moffitt is ranked 10th in the nation and the top cancer hospital in Florida and the Southeast by Newsweek in its 2023 list of “America’s Best Cancer Hospitals.”

For more information on Moffitt Cancer Center, its locations, mission, research and more, visit www.moffitt.org or call 888-663-3488.