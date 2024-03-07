Obituaries for the week of March 7, 2024

Gary Claude Morris

He was born to Claude William Morris and Leora (Werhli) Morris on March 7, 1937, in Fairbury, NE, and in 1944 moved with the family to Clinton, Iowa.

He graduated Clinton High School, where he excelled in sports and swimming and was a national record holder in six events his senior year. His coach was prominent in the competitive swimming world, and Gary proved to be his most celebrated champion, leading Clinton High School to many state championships.

He was the recipient of many scholarship offers from prominent universities and chose Iowa to continue his career. There, he set Iowa U. records, three Big Ten records, national records and was 1958 NCAA Champion in 50 yard freestyle. As a result of his prominence in swimming, he was chosen “Iowa Sportswriters’ Athlete of the Year” in 1957 and inducted into the “Iowa University Swimming Hall of Fame” his senior year, 1959. Later, in 2008 he would have the great honor to be inducted into the “Iowa University ALL Varsity Sports Hall of Fame” along with all athletes in Iowa history and Big Ten prominence. His records are enshrined in the beautiful Athletic Hall of Fame Building, built on campus to recognize Iowa athletic greatness.

More importantly, Gary was a real “team” contributor and was willing to fill in wherever the coaches needed a body to swim and in whatever stroke, and he was recognized for that many times.

He married Marcia (McGovern) on March 30, 1959, just two days after his last college competition at the NCAA Swimming Finals at Cornell University. This was during the Easter break so their friends and his SAE Fraternity brothers could all gather before leaving the Iowa U. campus to pursue their careers.

He was commissioned from R.O.T.C. as 2nd Lieutenant and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in 1960, then went to Ft. Benning, GA, for Army Officers’ Training School. His next honor was to be selected by the US Army Swim Team to train for the upcoming 1960 Summer Olympic Trials. Following that, he immediately accepted his first job as head swim coach in a large high school in Moline, IL . He enjoyed building a winning swim program but, more importantly, involving the community, mentoring students and developing a highly competitive force in Illinois athletics.

He earned his master’s degree at Indiana U in 1964-65 under the tutelage of Dr. James Counsilman, the current U.S. Olympic Swim Coach for the 1964 Summer Olympics, who had once studied Gary’s technique as a work product in attaining his physiology doctorate.

After much deliberation, Gary made the decision to enter Industrial Sales and only coach swimming on a volunteer basis so that his own family time was not dominated by coaching demands. He made a good decision and enjoyed getting back into competition himself in sales. After several stints with major companies, he was able to develop his own company in Moline as a distributorship for Republic Steel Co. and later sold other sports and gym equipment for Spalding Company. He loved meeting people, talking and selling and had a very positive outlook on life.

His interests were many, and he had been inspired by his high school coach to fish and hunt ducks on the Mississippi River.

He had a boat everywhere we lived in Iowa, in Illinois and in Florida and always enjoyed the challenge and “camaraderie” of fishing. It went right along with his positive attitude and that the “big one” was coming for the next hook!

Gary was very much a “people person” and enjoyed the company of others, whether at sporting events, golf clubs, skiing or our children’s sports events, and, especially, any Iowa athletic competition. He enjoyed going to many bowl games and many golfing trips abroad and in U.S., and we were able to travel and enjoy many good times with friends and family.

Gary was predeceased by his parents and son, Robb. He leaves his loving wife of 64 years, Marcia, and daughter, Mary (Terry) Rubley; grandsons, Tyler Rubley and Travis (Meaghan) Rubley; great-grandson, Tony Rubley; and granddaughter, Kaylee Morris, to survive him. He passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital South surrounded by loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held March 21 at 3 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 1971 Haverford Avenue, Sun City Center, FL. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be sent to Breakaway Ministry at United Methodist Church or to the SCC Emergency Squad.

Patricia Ann Sanders

Patricia Ann Sanders, 89, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. She was born on April 24, 1934, in West Valley, New York, and was married for 61 years to her late husband, John Francis Sanders. Survivors include her sons, Michael (Marcia) Sanders, Stephen (Susan) Sanders and Ronald Sanders. She was blessed with two grandsons, Kyle and Keith Sanders, and great-grandchildren.

Her love and compassion will be remembered by all.

A memorial is planned for a future date.

LJ Rhodes

LJ (“Dusty”) (“Jay”) Rhodes passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the age of 87. Jay is survived by his partner, Jan Ring; his three daughters, Karen Wilson (Mark), Patricia Skidmore (David) and Pamela Schoessler; and his four grandchildren, Joshua Schoessler, Brett Schoessler, Emily Schoessler and Trey Skidmore.

Jay was born on a farm in Meridian, Mississippi, and moved to Florida with his family in 1941 when he was five years old. Jay attended H.B. Plant High School where he was commissioned to the Naval Academy upon graduation. After leaving the Navy, Jay taught math classes at Hillsborough High School prior to attending the University of Tampa. Jay received his undergraduate from the University of Tampa, then continued on to Florida State University, where he received his Masters Degree in Math. While at the University of Tampa, Jay was a member of the men’s varsity rowing team. He was also under the watchful eye of his father, Dr. M.C. Rhodes, who was the dean of administration at the time.

Jay spent the majority of his career working at Honeywell as an Aerospace Engineer, where he retired after 35 years. Jay was an avid runner, enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, loved attending bluegrass festivals and spending time in the mountains. He was a self-taught guitar player and found the most joy entertaining crowds while playing with the Front Porch Pickers.

There will be a tribute to Dusty on March 20 at 2 p.m. at the Front Porch Pickers in the Rollins Theater.

Donald M. Smith

Donald M. Smith Sr., age 78, of Mt. Airy, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2024.

Born on June 6, 1945, in Lebanon, TN, he was a son of the late Melvin Smith and Pearl W. Smith. Mr. Smith served his country in the United States Navy and retired from Cargill. He enjoyed being a Boy Scout in his younger years, woodworking and watching NASCAR.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Joseph Smith, and sister, Dorothy Smith. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 ½ years, Patricia Smith, of Mt. Airy; son, Donald M. Smith Jr., of Mt. Airy; grandchildren, Kendal Smith, of Gainesville and Devin Straub, of Tacoma, Washington; sisters and brother-in-law, Helen Gannon, of Lebanon, Tennessee, and Peggy Walters (Dale), of Dade City, Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Circle of Hope, P.O. Box 833, Cornelia, Georgia 30531; to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 222, Gainesville, Georgia 30501; or to a Boy Scout troop of your choice.

An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com/.

McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, (706/778-8668) is in charge of arrangements.