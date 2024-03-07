‘Come get your Irish on’ at St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

By LOIS KINDLE

Jim Biggins and his family, owners of Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care, are resuming their annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, and you’re invited to join the fun.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ,March 19 at 970 Cypress Village Blvd., Ruskin, and feature a free Irish meal of corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, Reuben bites, bread pudding with Irish cream sauce and beverages, including green beer.

Weather permitting, the event will be held outdoors, with indoor and outdoor seating. Two singers will perform, one from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the other from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Door prizes will be awarded and tours of assisted living community offered.

The Biggins family has hosted the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration every year since the facility opened 25 years ago. It was cancelled for safety reasons during the COVID years, 2020 through 2023, and this year’s event is the resumption of festivities.

“We’re excited to invite friends, family and neighbors back for a good Irish meal, music and friendship,” said Laura Heinrich, Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care community relations director. “It will be nice to see everyone in the community and a fun time for all.”

Between 250 and 300 people are expected this year. RSVPs are requested by calling 813-633-7777 or emailing marketing@cypresscreekalf.com/, but they’re not required.

Maria Luera, activities director for 15 of the 21 years she’s been employed at the facility, is responsible for planning this event.

“Come get your Irish on and have a great time,” she said. “Everyone is welcome.”

Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care will celebrate its 25th anniversary sometime this summer. Stay tuned for details, Heinrich said.

About the residence

The Biggins family has been caring for seniors since 1977. The family owns Manatee River Assisted Living in Palmetto and Cypress Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care in Ruskin/Sun City Center. With the addition of its adjacent Legacy at Cypress Creek building in 2019, Cypress Creek Assisted Living & Memory Care became one of the largest privately-owned assisted living residences in the state.

For more information, visit www.cypresscreekalf.com or call 813-633-7777.