Back Porch Jam set to debut and include BBQ contests

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The all new, two-day Back Porch Jam at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds is set to start one month before another rodeo in Dover and six days after the Florida Strawberry Festival closes in neighboring Plant City.

With the festival closing March 10, and the Back Porch Jam kicking off March 16, it’s further proof that fairs, festivals, jams and rodeos are the staple fair of family friendly entertainment for Hillsborough County residents and tourists alike.

“Obviously, as our facilities [at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds] continue to grow, it benefits the community,” said Hillsborough County Fair Manager Suzanne Holcombe. “While we grow our livestock shows and agriculture exhibits, we’re also able to offer events beyond the Hillsborough County Fair, including for competitions and trade shows.” Moreover, she noted, there are indoor and outdoor facilities for people and organizations to book for their own events.

As for the inaugural back porch jam, the hours are noon to 8 p.m., March 16 and 17 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds off State Road 60, at 215 Sydney-Washer Road. Admission is $10 per car per day.

The jam features live music, family activities and KCBS-sanctioned contests in two divisions — professional and backyard BBQ — with more than $7,000 in prize money on the line. Billed as the world’s largest organization of barbeque and grilling enthusiasts, with more than 16,000 members, the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctions more than 375 contests across the nation annually.

Meat categories for the backyard competition are pork ribs (to the bone) and chicken (including Cornish game hen and kosher chicken). The four KCBS meat categories for the master division are chicken, pork ribs, pork and beef brisket.

Set to perform Saturday, March 16, are Ridge Country, The Wilson Brothers, The Fulcos and Bearded Brothers. Taking to the stage a day later are Big Time Jukebox, Jam Jones, Cross Fire Creek and Soul Circus Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the final days of the Florida Strawberry Festival kick off Thursday, March 7, with Senior Citizens Day allowing for patrons age 60 and older to purchase a discounted $10 gate ticket. Other festival-ending highlights include Moonlight Magic Night (10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday, March 8) and Farm Worker Appreciation Day (March 9).

Present an empty Coca-Cola brand can or plastic bottle at the entry gate on the festival’s final day, Sunday, March 10, to receive a voucher for $5 off the $30 wristband. Billed as Family Day, the wristband purchased with a voucher allows the wearer to ride most mechanical rides from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $25.

Looking ahead, the first-ever backyard jam leads into the two-day Tampa Rodeo and Family Festival, set for April 12-13.

The April rodeo is one of several rodeos presented annually at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, including at the Hillsborough County Fair, which in 2024 is set to run Oct. 31 through Nov. 11. On tap for the April rodeo, which kicks off at 8 p.m. both nights, are bronco busting, barrel racing, calf roping, team roping and bull dogging.

The rain or shine event includes a family festival kicking off at 5 p.m., featuring live music and activities and food dishes, including corn dogs, BBQ, tacos, funnel cakes, ice cream, pizza and hot-pressed Cuban sandwiches. Attendees can test their skills on the mechanical bull and at axe throwing; ride monster trucks, camels and elephants; snap photos with snakes, monkeys and a giant hay wall; play Jenga and corn hole; and slide down a giant slide.

For more on the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, including the annual fair and other events, visit www.hillsboroughcountyfair.com or call 813-737-3247.