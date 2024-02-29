Stingray baseball has a tough luck week

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner opened the season with back-to-back losses, first to Jefferson, 2-0 on Tuesday, Feb. 20, and then to Sumner rival Durant, 7-2 on Friday, Feb. 23.

The Stingrays hoped to build off the preseason success, but the bats went quiet for their home opener against Jefferson with Isaiah Welch having the only hit to keep the game from being a no-hitter. Starter A. Jacquez had a solid outing, allowing only two runs (one earned) and striking out nine Dragon hitters, but his outing lacked support from the offense. Jacquez took the tough luck loss but will be an arm that the Stingrays count on as the season progresses.

Next up, Sumner welcomed Durant to Riverview on Friday night, Feb. 23. The forecast called for showers to make their appearance early in the game, and they arrived in the third inning. What would a Sumner v. Durant match-up be without a bit of rain. You may remember, if you follow my columns, that Stingray football traveled to Durant midway through its season; the game was played over two days due to downpours; and Sumner, who led on Friday, ended up losing on Saturday morning. On Friday night, the rain would only make for an uncomfortable night for the players as they played through the on-and-off showers that cleared around 8:30 p.m. And while the game wasn’t camera friendly with the weather, it was a great chance to catch the game with those gathered outside the fences. I wasn’t immediately aware, but after observing the conversations in the crowd, there was particular interest in the starting pitcher for the Cougars. And much like last season when Strawberry Crest arrived at Sumner for a late season game, the Chargers had two players who were seeing interest from MLB scouts. It appears that the same scenario is unfolding for Durant’s Chase Mobley, who is already a commit to Florida State and is considered, at this time, to be a potential first round MLB pick. According to some of the onlookers, Mobley was lighting up the radar gun at the mid-to-upper 90s, topping out at 97 MPH.

It was also interesting to see the camaraderie among the players from the various high schools who gathered to take in Mobley’s start and see how he would perform. Players from Riverview, Lennard and East Bay were recognizable by their logo gear representing their various schools. Sports is a community at its most basic level, and all of these players have played either with or against each other leading up to their high school play. This happens in football, basketball and all of the other sports communities. It was enlightening to see that spirit play out in the middle of the game between Sumner and Durant. There was excitement for the Stingrays from the sidelines when a hit scored a run for Sumner. As for the game itself, Durant jumped out to put the first run on the board by moving a runner and getting a key hit in its half of the first inning. The Stingrays got that run back in the second inning to tie the game at one. The Cougars scored twice to extend their lead in the third just as the rains started to be felt. Sumner got a run back in the fourth off starter Mobley, who exited the game after that inning. He left with nine K’s, two runs (one earned) and giving up the single that drove in one of the two Sumner runs. Stingray starter Ethan Dejesus gave up three runs (two earned) in 2.2 innings pitched. Isaiah Welch surrendered three runs in an inning of relief. The ’Rays will play two on the road for the week of Feb. 26. They will have played at East Bay on Tuesday and travel to Armwood on Thursday, Feb. 29.

Stingray softball fared better for the week, winning both its games, 11-5 vs. Steinbrenner and 3-2 over Durant. J. Joyner and A. Stubbs paced the offense, going a combined 5-7 from the plate for the rout. Sumner then faced Durant on Friday.

Durant got on the board first, just as in the baseball game on the other field, but the Stingrays stormed back with a run in the third and two runs in the sixth to setup the win. A. Stubbs, who was the complete game winning pitcher, helped herself, going one-for-three from the plate, scoring a run and driving in a run. K. Farris doubled and scored a run for the ’Rays. They will have played at Hillsborough on Tuesday, Feb. 27 and welcome Plant to Sumner on Thursday, Feb. 29.

