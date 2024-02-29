Obituaries for the week of February 29, 2024

Mary Elizabeth Barron

Mary Elizabeth Barron, 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, after a long illness. She was born on Sept. 24, 1949, in South Charleston, WV, to her late parents, Ross Robinson Monroe and Bernice Lillian Jack. Her sister, Phyllis Cannom, and brother, David Monroe, survive her.

Mary Beth grew up in California and Chappaqua, NY, where she met her future husband, William Barron, to whom she was married for 54 years. She graduated from Pace University and later received a registered nursing degree from the State University of New York (SUNY). Mary Beth worked as a nurse in various nursing home facilities and served as regional manager of NutriSystem operations at Albuquerque, NM.

Mary Beth earned her EMT certification in 1997 after relocating to Sun City Center. She volunteered with the Sun City Center Emergency squad for 17 years, serving as assistant chief in 2006.

Survivors include her husband, William Barron (Sun City Center, FL); daughter, Christine Glazier, and husband, Donald (Liberty, MO); son, James Barron, and wife, Michele (Stillwater, NY). She was blessed with nine grandchildren, George Glazier, Gavin Glazier, Samuel Glazier, Augustus Glazier, Samantha Glazier, Josiah “Woodjie” Glazier, Ashley Barron, William Barron and Emma Barron.

Her love and compassion will be remembered by all.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Sun City Center Funeral Home. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad.

Kathleen Elizabeth Wiles

Kathleen Elizabeth Wiles was born an only child to Leona and Robert Michael on July 7, 1944, in Tipp City, Ohio. Kathy passed away at 79 years old in Ruskin, FL, peacefully, on Feb. 15, 2024. As a beloved wife and mother, she was an avid artist and seamstress and enjoyed investigating the family genealogy. She mostly loved being in her kitchen, especially for any excuse to make the family M&M cookies or deviled eggs.

She served as a member of the Ruskin Women’s Club for 39 years and served as the club historian as well as past president. She was also the past secretary of Virgie Eason Circle at Ruskin Methodist Church and assistant treasurer of the Tampa Bay Safari Club International for numerous years.

She is survived by her husband, David Wiles; sons, David Jr. (Casey), Scott (Donshalina), Michael (Leslee) and Frank Alter (Ronda); grandchildren, Christopher, Alyvia, Mikayla, Veronica, Cole, Paige and Kendall.

Paula Lucas Montgomery

Paula Lucas Montgomery, age 80, of Tampa, Florida, passed away on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Paula was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.