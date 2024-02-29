By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Five years into her tenure at the Gardenville Recreation Center in Gibsonton, Kisha Perry is no stranger to the traffic that marks fastbreak development in the Greater Riverview area, which is why it’s imperative, she said, to program events and activities that make the drive worthwhile.

It’s not a premise that’s unique to Gardenville, however, as Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation officials are determined to offer programming for people of all ages, from preschool through senior living.

“The growth is exponential, and we’re trying our very best to meet the needs of our people in our respective growing communities,” Perry said. “When it comes to growth in Gardenville, for example, it’s a huge wow, seeing the number of homes that have been built over the past five years. We’re probably 1,000 homes or more larger just in the immediate area.”

What could be a seven-minute commute from her Riverview home at times can reach 45 minutes or more, depending on the time of day “or if there’s an accident or traffic backed up, with so many people coming and going and migrating to south Hillsborough County,” Perry adds.

That makes it imperative, Perry said, “that when people get to their neighborhood recreation center, they’re met with a warm smile and greeted with love to a facility that is welcoming and inviting and that enhances their lives in whatever way possible through social and recreational activities.”

To wit, Barbie Day at Gardenville on Friday, March 8, is for kids in the after-school program. “We’re going to tell them the history of Barbie and allow them to have fun and explore and play with dolls,” Perry said. “We’re going to surprise them with a real-life Barbie ‘doll’ who’s going to share some storytelling with them.”

Three days later spring break week opens to all kids ages 5 to 15 at recreation centers throughout the county, including Ruskin Park and Recreation Center (901 6th Street SE) and Balm Park Recreation Center (14747 Balm Riverview Drive). The cost is $30 for the week, March 11-15.

“Your recreation center is a place to go during spring break for fun, recreational activities and to socialize, make friends and play games,” Perry said. “The value of the program compared to the cost is phenomenal. We just require that you send your kids with lunch, snack and a water bottle.” The hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Open to the public March 22 at Gardenville is the Glow ‘n the Dark Egg Hunt in the gymnasium, with black lighting set to showcase holiday themed decorations. Kids in three age groups (3-4, 5-7 and 8-9) will hunt for as many eggs as they can find. The ultimate find is the Golden Egg, good for an Easter basket. All others will receive a goodie bag with candy and snack, Perry said. Pre-registration is required.

“We’re looking for vendors and exhibitors for the event,” Perry added. “You can showcase your offerings, but you need to have something for the kids as well, whether it’s an activity or a pre-packaged snack.”

Recreation center facilities cater as well to adult visitors.

To wit, 10 a.m. March 8 is a Bing-Jo Lunch ‘n Learn for active adults ages 50 and up in the historic Gardenville School, which sits on the same property as the recreation center. The topic is Wellcare Medicare advantage plans. Scheduled as well are up to 12 Bingo games and prizes.

The “My Favorite Things Mother’s Day Celebration” at Gardenville is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 11, aimed to “help moms celebrate other moms by sharing their favorite things and mommy moments,” Perry said. The free event is open to the public, and attendees are asked to bring two of their favorite things to share in a gift exchange.

Eight days later, March 19, the Gardenville Recreation Center, along with certain other recreation centers, including the Riverview Civic Center, is set to be available for Presidential Preferential Primary voting.

Overall, active adult programming at recreation centers varies, and at Gardenville includes pickleball lessons; open gym basketball, volleyball and netball; soul line dancing; and tone-and-stretch classes in Gardenville’s indoor fitness center. On site also are outdoor basketball courts, walking trail and playground.

For more, visit Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation, www.hcfl.gov/departments/parks/. The nine-acre and 10,000-square-foot Gardenville Park and Recreation Center is at 6219 Symmes Road in Gibsonton. Available for event rentals as well is the historically renovated schoolhouse on the property, which dates back more than 100 years. Call 813-672-1120.

For primary voting hours and locations, visit www.votehillsborough.gov/.