Follies 2024 ‘A Blast from the Past’ promises great memories

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Tune up your vocal cords and head for the Follies, March 15 or 16 in the Kings Point Veterans Theater, North Clubhouse, in Sun City Center. The show’s theme “A Blast from the Past” says it all. Local talent will be taking you through the ’40s – ’70s with singing, dancing and comedy skit acting—all designed to bring you back special memories you cherish.

Three performances are planned: Friday, March 15, 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 16, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets ($14) can be purchased at the Kings Point Box Office Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Both bleacher and cabaret seating are available. (BYOB)

Emcee Dick Yager (reprising his Radio DJ Sammy Spins persona from last year) will lead you through the ’40s and ’50s in Act 1 and through the ’60s and ’70s in Act 2. He is excited about the creative routines developed for this year’s program and is especially pleased that an audience participation segment is included that he expects will be a lot of fun. It is patterned after Name that Tune, the TV show popular throughout the ’50s. After some short-lived revivals in the ’70s, a version of the show was introduced in 2020 that is currently airing.

Local dance groups on the program include JazzMaTazz, Step Sisters and the Swing & Country Dance Club. Also on the program is East Bay High School’s Sounds of Time with its own special style of entertainment that is so popular.

This is the fourth year of Follies directing and choreographing for Diane Lefrancois. Her face lights up when talking about all the dedicated people that make the show a success year after year. She looks forward to the start of auditions when new talent appears, along with past performers and volunteers for off-stage work (sound, lighting, sets, tickets, ushering, etc.).

She says the camaraderie developed during the hundreds of practice hours makes the process fun for everyone involved.

A key member of the team is Linda Stone, Lefrancois’ right hand, who uses her exceptional organizational skills to keep everything on track. Stone said that tickets are selling at a brisk pace, and they expect high attendance at each of the three performances.

The Follies are an annual tradition in SCC (first show was in 1984). It is an opportunity for local performers to showcase their talents while contributing to the worthy local causes that benefit from the show’s proceeds.

Since 2015 the production has been sponsored by Vesta property Services, which manages the Kings Point amenities. Prior to that, the show was sponsored by the Pelican Players, a local theatrical group.