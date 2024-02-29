Dead body found in Sun City Center home

By LOIS KINDLE

The body of a Sun City Center man was discovered Feb. 3 at 2006 W. Del Webb Blvd., when his foreclosed home was sold and forcibly entered by the purchaser.

The homeowner and occupant at the time was Wolfgang Hauth; however, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office, which has custody of the body, is investigating the cause of death and has yet to officially confirm its identity.

According to several sources, Hauth lived alone and was thought to be reclusive, a man with no known friends or living relatives. He was two years in arrears on paying his Sun City Center Community Association and Magnolia Lakes Property Owners Association fees. He had no emergency contact on file, and his utilities reportedly had been turned off.

At various times in 2021 and early 2022, Hauth was confirmed to be in the hospital or in a skilled living facility.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has records of several requests made over the past three years for welfare checks on the property, which were conducted by several HSCO deputies. Each time the house was secured, and no probable cause was found to enter the home.

Some in the community believe deputies should have entered the home during those checks; however, according to department policy and procedure, they cannot do so without probable cause (an open door, sighting a body, smelling an odor, seeing flies buzzing around), exigent circumstances (hearing someone cry out or scream) or a warrant signed by a judge. All of the welfare checks were documented.

Two years ago, an HCSO deputy responded to a request for a welfare check by the concerned neighbor on an 88-year-old man living in Riverview. The garage door and door of his house had been left open for two days, which gave the deputy probable cause to enter.

Her entry was recorded on her body cam. When she identified herself and stepped inside, the deputy was threatened by the tenant with a shotgun. The deputy repeatedly pleaded with the man to drop his weapon, and when he cornered her in a spare room, she was forced to shoot and kill him.

Ways to avoid remaining undiscovered

There are a number of things that can be done to ensure you or your neighbor are assisted during a time of need. It’s important we all take personal responsibility for our welfare.

Folks who live alone are especially vulnerable.

• Get a Lifeline alert. The Sun City Center Men’s Club offers three different systems: a button the wearer pushes if assistance is needed, a fall detection system to alert the response center if you fall and are unable to push the button and a GPS-based button. Financial assistance is available, based on need.

• Purchase a smart watch with fall detection software.

• Take part in a phone tree with your neighbors, which involves regular calls to check on your welfare and that of your neighbors.

• Fill out a key locater card with the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, which lets the squad know the location of your key should they need to enter your home in an emergency.

Anyone with a key has implied consent to enter your home and can be accompanied by law enforcement, if requested.