2024 Florida Strawberry Festival celebrates berry life and historical roots

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Plant City is rolling out the red carpet for its annual Florida Strawberry Festival, set for its 89th year with the theme, “Out Of This World.”

Expect the expected, with agriculture, commerce, entertainment, midway rides, livestock shows, horticulture, fine arts and crafts, and diet-busting food rounding out the bill for the historic 11-day event.

The festival, as always, promises exposure to “the fabric of American Life,” through social events, contests, youth development programs, top-name entertainment and a grand parade, set to start at 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, in downtown Plant City, passing by the festival grounds down Reynolds Street one hour later.

The fair runs Feb. 29 to March 10 at the Florida Strawberry Fairgrounds, 303 Berryfest Place, not far from thousands of acres that bear the fruit for winter crops. The Florida Legislature in 2022 voted to designate “strawberry shortcake with natural Florida dairy topping” as the state’s official dessert, as “a tribute to Florida strawberry farmers who produce 75 percent of the winter strawberry crop in the United States.”

Strawberry shortcake at the festival is set to be available also at the East Historical Society shortcake booth, near the TECO Expo Hall next to Pioneer Village, and Transforming Life Ministries, at the Entenmann’s Strawberry Tent.

Jennifer Morgan is no stranger to festival life, having grown up nearby, and now takes her own children to the town’s signature event, following in the tradition of her parents, grandparents and other family members.

Morgan, the festival’s media and public relations representative, said this year’s must-see festival offering for both return attendees and Hillsborough County newcomers is the Florida Strawberry Festival History Center and Strawberry Queens Exhibit, which makes its debut in the Milton E. Hull Building, “the most historic building on the grounds.”

To accommodate the historical exhibit, and the store selling official festival merchandise, “The building inside was gutted,” Morgan said, and the photography and art show moved to the where the Strawberry Queen Exhibit inside the Neighborhood Village once stood. The village showcases as well contest exhibits, quilting, canned goods, baked goods and more. The village is situated near the east side of the festival grounds, next to administration and media offices.

As part of the committee that in August started to put together the historical exhibit, with MAM Exhibit Design, Morgan said she was blessed to be able to take a trip down memory lane herself, “when we thumbed through the archives and found so much cool stuff that needed to be shared.”

As for Morgan’s personal festival history, it includes seeing her mom, sister and herself reflected in the strawberry queen’s exhibit (for the years 1971, 1996 and 2000, respectively), which she said one day could include her nieces and daughter as well. Her father, John F. St. Martin III, a retired strawberry farmer, works in festival maintenance. Her uncle, Kenny Peace, is a festival director and her grandfather, John F. St. Martin II, who died in 1990, was an associate director. Morgan as a volunteer worked with her aunt, Carolyn Peace, in the director’s room. Morgan’s grandparents for years tithed strawberries to St. Clement for the church’s strawberry shortcake exhibit.

As for the historic exhibit in the Milton E. Hull Building, “There are so many parts that give insight into the history of strawberries and the state of Florida,” Morgan said, “not just for people living in central Florida but also for the people who attend from throughout the county and world.”

The crowd for this year’s festival is expected to surpass 600,000 attendees.

The festival’s schedule of events, which is available online, includes listings for the baby contest; diaper derby; strawberry spaghetti eating contest; and swine, dairy, steer, poultry, rabbit and lamb shows and exhibits. Headline entertainment includes The Commodores, Foreigner, Black-Eyed Peas, The Beach Boys, The Bellamy Brothers, Cody Johnson, Kirk Franklin, Foo Rida, Jordan Davis, Parker McCollum, Jo Dee Messina, Riley Green, Zach Wiliams, ZZ Top and The Oak Ridge Boys’ American Made Farewell Tour.

Free entertainment includes Aaron Radatz Magical Entertainer, Alford E. Gator and His Tiny Swamp House, Deano Graham & The Grass Wagon Revival, KidBuck$ Game $how, Kress Wood Carving Show, Them Sweeney Boys and singer Khalea Lynee.

New food and drink items include Almond Joy Funnel Cake; Bacon, Caramel, Peanut Butter Apple Fries; Frozen Lemonade and Frozen Strawberry Lemonade; CinnaBerry Dog; Golden Strawberry Parfait; Mina Da’Lites; Belgium Waffle Strawberry Sundae; and Deep-Fried Strawberry Shortcake Cookie Dough.

Craft vendors include All Of Us Dip, Bourbon & Bowties, Carolina Pickle Company, East Hill Creamery, Garden Street Market & Posh Petals, Rising Star Leather, Shiver ‘n Sweat Woodwork, Southern Glam Boutique, The Royal Tea Shoppe and Wall Attire by Hesselgesser.

For more on admission and special day pricing and offerings, including scores of events, contests, shows, entertainment, exhibits, food and more, visit www.flstrawberryfestival.com/ or call 813-752-9194.