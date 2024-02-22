Spring Fling Fiesta to offer something for all

By LOIS KINDLE

On March 2, Lake Wimauma Convention Center will be filled with almost 100 exhibitors and vendors selling everything from apparel, bath/body products and handmade jewelry to homemade jams and jellies, fresh baked goods, pet-related goods and lots more.

They’re participating in the 3rd Annual Spring Fling Fiesta market and expo, a fundraiser for Kittie Corral, the event’s Wimauma-based 501(c) 3 nonprofit sponsor. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5408 S.R. 674, Wimauma.

Admission is free, and there’s plenty of free parking, so get there early to have time to take in all the goings on. The Wing Wagon, The Lemonade Express, Bacon, Egg & Cheese, Pacific Island Grillz, Marcella’s Sweet Treats and Tikiz West Coast food trucks will be on-site, as well as other food vendors.

The event will also include a gift basket raffle. Tickets are 1 for $1, 6 for $5 or 15 for $10. You can place your tickets in basket you like.

Bring along a new case of canned cat food (Fancy Feast or any brand except 9 Lives), an unopened bag of dry cat food or a new box of clumping cat litter to support Kittie Corral and have a chance to win a $50 Winn Dixie or Publix gift card.

“This is one of the two major Kittie Corral fundraisers each year,” said the charity’s founder, Angelite Bragg. “The other is my Holly Jolly Market. The funds we raise go to the care of the cats we rescue, on average 75 to 100 per year.

“I’m currently fostering five cats, have three mamas about ready to deliver their kittens, eight medically needy cats and two medically needy dogs.”

About Kittie Corral

Kittie Corral became a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization in 2017, although Bragg, its founder, had rescued animals, especially cats, all her life.

The mission of her charity is to rescue and save sick, injured or stray felines that have been abused, neglected or left homeless. It gives these cats a safe, nurturing environment in which to live; provides medical care, as needed; gets them spayed, neutered and vaccinated, with the ultimate goal of placing them in loving, permanent homes.

Bragg is always looking for folks willing to foster a cat at Kittie Corral’s expense.

“Fostering families pay nothing out of pocket for food, supplies or medical care,” Bragg said. “All we ask is they provide lots of love and a warm, safe home.”

Kittie Corral also has sponsorships available for the medically needy cats or dogs with special needs that require lifelong medical care. It never euthanizes healthy animals.

You can help support these and all of the other Kittie Corral cats by making a tax-deductible donation or donate supplies like food, toys, treats, cages, litter, gift cards and other items.

Best of all, you could adopt a cat.

For information on adopting, fostering or sponsoring visit https://kittiecorral.org, email kittiecorral@gmail.com or call 813-731-6303.