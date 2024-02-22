Obituaries for the week of February 22, 2024

Mariam Sorby

Mariam Irma Melchiori Sorby passed away peacefully in Sun City Center, FL, on Feb. 4, 2024. She was born in Stambaugh, MI, on May 1, 1934, to parents, Irene (Sperberg) and William Melchiori. She was always proud of being a “Yooper” (born in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula), and she loved everything about growing up in Iron County. During her teenage years, Mariam worked as a lifeguard in the summer, and she often talked about her figure skating days during UP winters.

Mariam was a graduate of the University of Michigan School of Nursing. She graduated as an RN in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. While at the U. of M., Mariam was selected as one of six nursing students to escort Jonas Salk, inventor of the Polio vaccine, during a special tour and lecture at the university. She also was a member of the U. of M. Fencing Club.

Mariam had a varied, 50-year career in nursing, often teaching her passion. She worked at a Michigan State Hospital, a general hospital and many nursing homes, as well as teaching nurse-aide training to hundreds throughout the years. Her longest nursing position was as school nurse for Hastings Area Schools in Hastings, Michigan. She served the entire district, K-12. During her tenure there, Mariam served on many health education committees at the state level, writing health curricula for students across Michigan. She established grade level programs and field trips, some of which are still in place in the Hastings Area Schools.

Mariam was best known for her sincere caring for others. Her kind heart and compassion were gifts she gave to everyone she met! And her love language was food! Throughout the community and her family, people raved about Mariam’s Upper Peninsula pasties, spaghetti sauce and cinnamon rolls. She was a cook extraordinaire!

Mariam was also known for her great sense of humor. She had a joke or story for any situation, and she even had nurses and doctors chuckling right up to the end. She wrote many of the stories about her life to carry her legacy to future generations, and everyone in the family loved to look through her cherished family albums. She started her family history project in 1966, and she worked on it every year, even up to 2023! The history she collected went back for centuries!

Mariam loved to travel and learn about new cultures and customs. In August 2023, she fulfilled her long-time dream of visiting all six continents (except Antarctica) with a trip to Columbia in South America. She often joked that growing up in the UP served as visiting Antarctica! She had many adventures on her travels, including riding a camel in Egypt, an elephant in India, a train across the entire continent of Australia, a ship in the Norwegian fjords, an airboat in the Everglades and a helicopter in Hawaii.

Mariam was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 52 years, Donal Jack Sorby; her parents, Irene and William (Bull) Melchiori; two brothers and their wives, Marvin and Ethlyn Melchiori and Wayne and Adele Melchiori.

Mariam is survived by her three daughters and their families, Carrie Duits (Tom), Sheryl Sorby (Norm Loney) and Claire Coulston (Paul). She has eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her brother, Mark; and countless others who called her grandma, auntie or mum. Her nieces, nephews and cousins all adored her, and they called her often, seeking advice, asking for recipes and sharing their love.

There will be two celebrations of Mariam’s life; one in Sun City Center, FL, on March 22 at 11 a.m. and another in Iron River, MI, on July 2, 2024. Memorial contributions can be made to Hastings Education & Enrichment Foundation; Lifepath Hospice House in Sun City Center, FL; or any other charity of choice.

Ronald G. Reatherford

Ronald Gene Reatherford, 80, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Ron was born on May 31, 1943, in Pena, IL. He moved with his parents to Apollo Beach, FL, in April of 1960. At the age of 17, with his parents approval, Ron joined the United States, Navy. After his Navy service, Ron, enjoyed many diverse occupations and successes throughout his career. This included being the owner/operator of the Sugarplum Restaurant in Bridgehampton, New York.; high voltage lineman at LILCO in New York and TECO in Florida; owner/operator of Rusty’s Little Electric in Ruskin, FL; and facilities engineer at both Southampton Hospital and Plum Island Animal Research Center in New York. Ron moved to Sun City Center, FL, after retiring from Southampton Hospital. Ron is survived by his wife, Gail; sons, Ronald and Brandon; daughter, Michelle; brother, Jim Reatherford, and sister, Sandy Maloney; stepson, Jeff Rose; and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Irma and Gene Reatherford, and his daughter, Lisa Reatherford.

Ron was well known for his storytelling abilities. He intrigued many visitors with his tales of his adventures, and, especially, of his many encounters with celebrities, while owner of the Sugarplum Restaurant in New York. Above all, Ron was a true American patriot. He always put his love of this country and flag into all his endeavors and was very proud of his life membership to the VFW, Ruskin, FL, Post 6287.

Ron will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery on March 29, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. If planning to attend, please contact Gail at 813-633-9587.

John Kartheiser

John Kartheiser, 90, of Sun City Center, FL, born June 29, 1933, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

He was preceded in death by parents, John and Julia Kartheiser (nee Thill), and daughter-in-law, Lori Kartheiser.

John grew up on the Kartheiser family farm in Lake Church, Wis.

He graduated from Port Washington High School with the class of 1951. John was an accomplished athlete, playing football, baseball, basketball and running track. He won the Wisconsin State High Jump Championship in 1951.

From May 1953 to May 1955, John served in the Army during the Korean War.

While living in Port Washington, John built his house with his brother while working as a control operator at Wisconsin Electric’s Port Washington power plant.

After retiring from the power plant in 1995, John moved to Sun City Center, FL, in 2000.

John loved playing golf with his many friends and family, playing sheepshead and watching his kids and grandkids play all sports.

He was an altar boy and a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters for more than 75 years.

He loved talking about growing up in a small farming community and his many sporting talents in high school, as well as discussing his kids’ achievements in sports. He never missed attending a game for his kids and grandkids. John was a great role model for his family, always offering to help with whatever was needed.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Audrey; sons Scott and Jeffrey (Josephine); and daughter, Lisa Lipnicky (Dennis). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Claire, Julia, Joshua and Philip.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 26, at Prince of Peace Church, 702 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center, FL, with a visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., a service at 11:30 and a reception to follow at Club Renaissance, 2121 S. Pebble Beach Blvd., Sun City Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Sun City Center, FL, or Critter Adoption & Rescue Effort Inc. (C.A.R.E.), Ruskin, FL.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Sun City Center Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Kartheiser, please visit the Tribute Store at https://sun-city-funeral-home.tributestore.com/sympathy-landing?oId=30722114/.

Paulino Rodriguez III

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Paulino Antonio Rodriguez III, aged 46, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Ruskin, FL. Paulino, a beloved father, son and uncle, touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed.

Paulino was born in Bradenton, FL, to Paulino and Sylvia Rodriguez. From a young age, Paulino was deeply rooted in his religious beliefs and found solace and strength in his faith. He was a devout member of Saint Anne Church in Ruskin, where he completed all his sacraments. Paulino actively participated in church services, prayer groups and community events, finding spiritual fulfillment in his relationship with God and his involvement in the church community. His faith was not just a part of his life; it was the cornerstone upon which he built his values, principles and outlook on the world.

Throughout his life, Paulino was known for his warm heart, laughter and unwavering devotion to his family. He brightened any room he walked in, lifted anyone up, and his outgoing personality made his energy infectious. He had a deep love for his daughter and niece and took great pride in being a loving father.

Paulino lived every moment to the fullest and enjoyed spending time outdoors, whether it was fishing on the Gulf Coast or cheering on his favorite Patriots. Whether casting a line into the tranquil waters or simply taking in the beauty of the coastline, Paulino cherished the serenity and peace that the outdoors provided him. An avid sports enthusiast, Paulino could often be found cheering on his favorite teams with unwavering enthusiasm. Sports provided Paulino with not only entertainment but also opportunities to connect with loved ones and create lasting memories.

Paulino is survived by his loving parents, Paulino and Sylvia Rodriguez; his daughter, Aliya Tyler Rodriguez; and his niece, Daniellah Rodriguez. He will also be remembered fondly by his extended family.

Happy Valentines, Lenny; we love you and you will live on in our hearts and memories forever.

Louis Job Jr.

Louis Job Jr. was born on July 18, 1930, and passed away on Jan. 11, 2024.

He is survived by his wife, Delores Lines. He moved to Sun City Center in 1998. He enjoyed driving the big bus and trams in Kings Point. He enjoyed golf and was a big fan of the Yankees. In 1948, he signed a contract with the New York Yankees Minor League and played until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951.

A celebration of life will be later this year in Connecticut.