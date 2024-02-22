Criminals want your money; learn to say ‘no’

By LOIS KINDLE

According to Federal Trade Commission reports, Americans reported losing almost $9 billion to various forms of scams and fraud in 2022, and victimization is growing year after year. In 2020, for example, that figure was $3.5 billion; in 2021, it was $6.3 billion.

As the people who perpetuate these crimes become increasingly skilled at duping people into handing over their money, it’s critical for potential victims to know what they’re up against. Seniors are among their most vulnerable targets.

That’s why the Community Foundation Tampa Bay, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Men’s Club of Sun City Center have partnered for the seventh time in eight years to present Preventing Crime Against Senior Citizens, from 10 a.m. to noon, March 5, at Community Hall, 1910 Pebble Beach Blvd. S, Sun City Center.

The event is free and open to residents of Sun City Center and surrounding South Shore communities. Doors open at 9 a.m., so everyone can be seated by 10.

The Community Foundation Tampa Bay awarded a $15,000 multi-year grant to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office to aid its efforts in preventing economic crimes against seniors in southern Hillsborough County, especially in Sun City Center.

“Fraud and financial exploitation of people 55 and over is a trending problem nationwide, particularly in Florida, said Katie Shultz EdD, Community Foundation of Tampa Bay senior director, Community Investments. “We are proud to fund the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s active and intentional approach to preventing these situations from happening in the first place through this program. The seminar not only brings awareness but also gives attendees practical resources and strategies that can help them from becoming victimized by scams and fraud now and well into the future.”

Community Foundation of Tampa Bay CEO Marlene Spalten will kick things off with opening remarks and be followed by speakers Shultz; Bob Brush, of AARP; and HCSO Master Deputy Jeff Merry.

Shultz will cover charity scams, and Brush will talk about lottery scams, including those involving the Publisher’s Clearing House. He will also discuss romance scams, which involve both financial and emotional victimization.

Merry will provide a scam overview – including computer, government impersonation and grandparents scams – review fraud and scam statistics, and talk about the reasons seniors are targeted and why they so often fall prey. He will also discuss scam prevention and what to do if you are victimized.

The event will include refreshments, door prizes and exhibitors.

Exhibitors and door prize donors will include the Sun City Center Men’s Club, AARP, the Better Business Bureau, Freedom Plaza and the Community Foundation Tampa Bay; Hillsborough County Consumer Protection Services, Sun City Center Emergency Squad and Sun Towers Retirement Community; Senior Connection Center; Seniors vs. Crime; T & J Painting; LifePath Hospice and The Crossings at Riverview; Cypress Creek Assisted Living, Edward Jones/Sean Andrews, Hawthorne Assisted Living and more.

Every attendee gets a raffle ticket upon entry to the event for a chance to win one of numerous door prizes.

“Our community loses millions of dollars annually to these types of exploitation,” Merry said. “We’re hoping this workshop will educate and empower our seniors to reduce their chances of being victimized.”

Bruce Fraser, vice president of membership for Sun City Center Men’s Club, agrees.

“As a community service, we’ve been involved in Preventing Crime Against Senior Citizens since it began,” he said. “We have continued incidents every year of our residents getting robbed of their money through various types of fraud and scams, so we feel it’s important to help Jeff with organizing the event.”

For more information or to report any kind of fraud or scam, call 813-242-5515.