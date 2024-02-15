Public invited to TECO Family BBQ Cook-off for Charity

By LOIS KINDLE

The public is invited to attend the TECO Family BBQ Cook-off for Charity Feb. 24 on the grounds of the International Independent Showmen’s Club, 6915 Riverview Drive, Riverview. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include some great BBQ, car and slingshot shows, a large raffle and activities for the kids.

Gates open at 10 a.m., and there’s plenty of free parking.

The family friendly event will feature the BBQ of 13 backyard “BBQers” who are either TECO employees or contractors, and two professionals – Sam Nowakowski, of Smokin’ Ain’t EZ, and the Ramblin’ Fork BBQ Co. team, led by Tom Spanola. Meat-wise, all are required to cook pork butt, ribs, beef brisket and chicken.

The event’s $15 per-person admission includes generous samples of the vendors’ grilled or smoked meats, sides and desserts. Kids 10 and younger are free.

A concession will sell drinks, candy bars, chips and the like.

Last year’s winners, who took home trophies and bragging rights, were Take U 2 Skool BBQ in the desserts category; Smokin’ Ain’t EZ BBQ, macaroni & cheese; Smokin’ Ain’t EZ BBQ, sauce; Holla atcha Boyz, chicken; Secondhand Smoke, pork; Bamboo Warriors, ribs; Ramblin’ Fork BBQ Company/brisket; Big Bend – I Can’t Believe It’s Not Manatee, People’s Choice; and Ramblin’ Fork BBQ Co., grand champion.

If you’d like to enter the dessert competition, entry is $10. All you need do is show up with your dessert.

Entry to the car or slingshot shows is $25, which includes admission to the event for both you and a rider. There are no restrictions on the make and year of car you can enter.

The big prize raffle will feature items like a Cheval golf package for four, four-hour Polaris slingshot rental; T-shirts and gift certificates to Fred’s Market and Johnson BBQ; and a gift basket of goodies from The Tampa Electric Manatee Viewing Center in Apollo Beach; and more. Tickets are $1, $5 or $10, depending on the value of the prize.

Kids can get their faces painted, climb a rock wall, stop by a coloring station or take advantage of photo ops.

The TECO Family BBQ Cook-off is always a charity fundraiser, and this year’s beneficiaries are P.A.I.R. (Pasco Adaptive & Inclusive Recreation) and South Shore’s own Girls of the World Inc. The split will be 50/50 between the two organizations.

Representatives from both organizations will be on hand at the cook-off.

“We’re excited and humbled to be included,” said Kim Miller, of the Pasco Parks and Recreation P.A.I.R. program, which provides adaptive events and activities for folks with disabilities. “Since we’re new, we don’t have funding for equipment.”

The money P.A.I.R. receives from the cook-off will be used for that purpose, she said.

Lea Manningham, founder of Girls of the World Inc., shares Miller’s excitement.

“I’m so grateful we’re included,” she said. “It’s truly an honor to be selected as one of this year’s charities and for the support being given to our mission of mentoring and empowering girls and young women to pursue whatever goals they set in life by providing them with the self-confidence and skills they need to overcome whatever challenges they face.”

Manningham said the funds her organization receives will be used towards the purchase of a van.

Last year’s charity cook-off raised $41,000 on behalf of The Humane Society of Tampa Bay and Oasis Opportunities.

The TECO Family BBQ Cook-off for Charity is a 501(C) 3 organization founded in 2009 as the BBQ Cook-off for Charity by TECO employees and their families. It began as a backyard barbecue competition between friends as a way to give back to their local communities. TECO became its premium sponsor around 2020, and the cook-off’s name was changed to reflect that.

“The TECO Family Barbecue is a great tradition that supports a great cause, and we’re proud to support the community,” said Cherie Jacobs, Tampa Electric media spokeswoman.