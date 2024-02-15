Obituaries for the week of February 15, 2024

Robert G. Black

Robert Gordon (Bob) Black, of Sun City Center, FL, died in St. Joseph’s Hospital on Feb. 4, 2024, after a short illness.

Bob, a New York City native, spent his career in journalism and public relations and continued into his retirement years.

His love affair with the printed word started in undergraduate school at Florida Southern College, class of 1951, and continued during his Army service in Korea in 1952, from his work as an editor for the 2nd Infantry Division newspaper to a sports columnist for the Stars and Stripes, a military newspaper, in Tokyo, Japan.

After the Korean War Bob attended Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, receiving his Master of Science degree in 1955. He was a sportswriter for the Associated Press, consulting editor for Popular Science and several boating and travel magazines but always kept his hand in newspapers, free-lancing for the New York Times, the New York Herald Tribune, the St. Petersburg Times, the Tampa Bay Times and the Norwalk Hour.

Bob continued his newspaper writing on the side as he shifted his interest to public relations and worked in public relations for years as a director for the National Council on the Aging, Swissair North America and assistant director for Time Inc. In 1964 he joined the public relations firm of H. A. Bruno as an account executive and rose to the rank of executive vice-president. He supervised the Recreational Boating Industry Association and National Boat Show accounts. He organized the New York Airway Helicopter Service from New York midtown to the city’s three airports.

In 1994 the Bob Black and Company Inc. Agency was formed in Connecticut, and later Bob relocated to Florida. His agency worked closely with non-profit organizations in Florida until 2018.

In 1995, 44 years after graduating from Florida Southern College, Bob returned to the school as an adjunct professor of journalism, marketing consultant and an executive committee member of the National Alumni Board. He later expanded his teaching of journalism to include the University of South Florida. He served on the board of Tilton School in Tilton, New Hampshire. Tilton School provides students with skills and experiences that empower them to navigate an ever-changing world. Bob received the ‘Alumni of the Year’ awards from both schools and the ‘Hall of Fame Alumni Award’ from the Florida Southern College Communications Department.

News and column writing were in his blood. After moving to Sun City Center, FL, he wrote columns in the NEWS of Sun City Center (SCC), The SCC Sun (a Tampa Tribune paper) and the SCC Observer. He served as deputy editor of the NEWS of SCC and since 2016 was a correspondent/contributor for the Tampa Bay Times. He served four years as a member of the board of directors and vice-president for two years for the South Shore Coalition for Mental Health and Aging in Sun City Center, an 11,000 resident community, and was the editor for the Community Resource Guide. Bob was a caring and generous man who supported local and national senior agencies, community service organizations and agencies, and schools.

Bob was born in Manhattan on July 5, 1929. He is predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Rita Black; his wife, Margarie Black; and two brothers, William Black and Eugene Black Jr. He is survived by his dedicated and loving life partner, Marcia Doscher, of Sun City Center, FL; his daughter, Patricia Kelly, of San Rafael, California, and his son, James Black, of Montclair, New Jersey; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a niece and nephews.

Bob had a great sense of humor and was always upbeat and positive. He loved to read and travel. When asked how he was doing, he would often say, “If any better, I would have to go public and sell stock.”

A celebration of Life for Bob Black will be held on Feb. 29, 2024, at the Kings Point Veterans Theater, 1900 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center, FL, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. He will be buried with full honors at the United States National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.

Bob loved flowers, however, please do not send flowers. Donations in remembrance can be sent to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad, 720 Ray Watson Drive, Sun City Center, 33573.

Loren H. St.Onge

In loving memory of Loren H. St.Onge (83), we are sad to announce his passing on Jan. 23, 2024. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. He was kind, witty, generous and completely devoted to his wife and family.

Loren was born on Sept. 17, 1940, in Plymouth, MA, to his now deceased parents, Henry St.Onge and Ada (Marvelli) St.Onge. He married the love of his life, Barbara A. ( Tarantino) St.Onge, in 1959. Loren was an extremely talented professional photographer for over 50 years, owning his own business (“Studio One” also known as ‘The St.Onge’s Fine Art Photography’) in Plymouth, MA. He resided in Kingston, MA, for 78 years. Loren and Barbara lived out their dream of retiring to Sun City Center, FL, in 2019. Loren was active in the Sun City Center Radio Club, SSC Woodworkers Club, the SSC New England Club, SSC Security Patrol and Caloosa Trace HOA board

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara, and their three daughters, Sharon Keene, of Braintree, MA, Michele Murray (Joseph Murray), of Braintree, MA, and Renee Govoni (Dana Govoni), of Kingston, MA. Loren is survived by seven grandchildren, Zachary, Samantha, Vincent and Melissa Govoni, as well as Joseph Jr., Heather and Julia Murray. He was also the great-grandfather to Jeremy Govoni and Zora Momikj.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Feb. 24, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 272 Main St., Kingston, MA. Reception at the adjacent Church Hall immediately follows the Mass. All are welcome. A private interment will be held at a later date.

Leslie Carl Sprang

USAF (Ret) Leslie Carl Sprang, age 80, of Riverview, FL, was called home to be with the lord on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. He was born on January 27, 1943, in Shreve, Ohio, to the late Alta Evelyn Porter and Benjamin Burtnett Sprang.

Leslie enlisted in the Air Force in 1962. He was proud to serve his country, completing 20 years of active duty and 10 years in reserves, retiring as a Tech Sergeant, continuing another 15 years as part of the Federal Aviation Administration.

He was a long time member of the Riverview United Methodist Church as he loved the lord, his family, fishing, camping and traveling the country with his wife in their RV.

Leslie is survived by his son, Timothy (Michelle) Sprang, and daughter, Carla Scranton; nine siblings, Doris Meyers, Freda Myers, Robert Sprang, Irvin Sprang, Shirley Ernst, Treva Sprang-Woodruff, Linda Strock, Lois Gard and Loretta Spitler; as well as eight granddaughters, 15 great-grandchildren, two great-great-granddaughters and many close friends.

He is joining in heaven his beloved wife, Sandra, of 60 years; daughter, Kelly; his parents; and nine siblings.

A memorial service to honor Leslie will be held at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at 11 a.m.

Ronald G. Reatherford

Ronald Gene Reatherford, 80, passed away, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Ron was born on May 31, 1943, in Pena, IL. He moved with his parents to Apollo Beach, FL, in April of 1960. At the age of 17, with his parents approval, Ron joined the United States Navy. After his Navy service, Ronnie, enjoyed many diverse occupations and successes throughout his career. This included being the owner/operator of the Sugarplum Restaurant in Bridgehampton, New York.; high voltage lineman at LILCO in New York and TECO in Florida; owner/operator of Southampton Hospital and Plum Island Animal Research Center in New York. Ron moved to Sun City Center, FL, after retiring from Southampton Hospital. Ron is survived by his wife, Gail; sons, Ronald and Brandon; daughter, Michelle; brother, Jim Reatherford, and sister, Sandy Maloney; stepson, Jeff Rose; and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Irma and Gene Reatherford, and his daughter, Lisa Reatherford.

Ron was well known for his storytelling abilities. He intrigued mini visitors with his tales of his adventures, and, especially, of his many encounters with celebrities, while owner of the Sugarplum Restaurant in New York. Above all, Ron was a true American patriot. He always put his love of this country and flag into all his endeavors and was very proud of his life membership to the VFW, Ruskin, FL, Post 6287.

Ron will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery on March 29, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. If planning to attend, please contact Gail at 813-633-9587.

Randy Anderson

Randy (Kenneth R.) Anderson of Sun City Center, FL, passed away on Feb. 1, 2024, after battling Alzheimers Disease for eight years.

Randy was born Aug. 15, 1945, in Sullivan, Indiana, to Medford and Irene Anderson. He married Carol (Eggerding) in 1970; she survives. They created one amazing daughter, Julie Marie; grandson, Reef; and granddaughter, Rayley, who gave him much love and happiness. His brother, Wayne, predeceased him.

Randy always had lots of friends and loved to golf. He previously served as president in both Kiwanis and Rotary clubs in Clinton, and the Clinton Presbyterian Church in many capacities.

In SCC he served as Team 4 captain and ambulance driver for over 12 years.

After serving the U.S. Army in Thailand for two years, during the Vietnam War, he began his career in accounting, then banking, retiring from The John Warner Bank of Clinton, Illinois.

Joyce Shirley Strickland

Joyce Shirley Strickland, age 97, passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2024, in Sun City, FL. She was born on Dec. 22, 1926, in Umatilla FL.

Joyce was a lifelong resident of Ruskin, FL, and an active member of Ruskin Methodist Church for many decades. She served her church as a member of the Virgie Eason Circle, Quilters’ Group and by volunteering at the church’s Thrift Store.

For many years she worked as bookkeeper and office manager for Crews and Garcia Wholesale Produce, as well as the family business, Strickland Enterprises.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, L. A. “Coon” Strickland. She is survived by her sons, Richard Strickland (Edee), Patrick Strickland (Robin); grandchildren, Amanda Garland, Zackary and Dylan Strickland; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Austin Garland. In addition to being a loving and devoted mother, mother-in-law and grandmother, Joyce was a friend to many. Her life served as a living example of loyalty, kindness and faithfulness.

Joyce’s family will be holding a private Celebration of Life graveside service at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Please know all your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.