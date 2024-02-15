Community Foundation Tampa Bay sponsors Philanthropy Fair

By LOIS KINDLE

The South Shore Council of the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay organized an innovative event called the Philanthropy Fair, in which the foundation awarded 15 South Shore area nonprofits a total of $52,500. The funding came from two endowment funds established with the foundation by Durward and Janet Siville and Wendell and Elizabeth Spencer.

“The South Shore region has a support system of nonprofits that contribute to the welfare and vibrancy of the entire community,” said Karen Lanese, South Shore Council chairwoman. “It’s the people who live, work and volunteer here that make South Shore so special.”

Hosts of the event, which took place Feb. 5 at Club Renaissance in Sun City Center, were Robert and Rebecca Mohr, of Apollo Beach, and Miles and Barbara Capron, of Sun City Center.

The nonprofit organizations, many which operate on small budgets, were given the opportunity to meet prospective donors and estate planning professionals to share how they serve and whom they serve in the community.

The group included Beth-El Farmworker Ministry, Inc.; Breakaway Respite; Critter Adoption and Rescue Effort animal shelter; ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization); Firehouse Cultural Center; Enterprising Latinas, Inc.; Girls of the World, Inc.; Mary & Martha House; Mary Petro Food and Medicine Program; PCAT Literacy Ministries; Samaritan Services; South Shore Coalition for Mental Health & Aging; Sun City Center Emergency Squad; Sun City Center Security Patrol; and The Hope Fund.

Each was awarded $2,500 by the foundation, and thanks to a special drawing held during the event, one lucky recipient, the Mary Petro Food and Medicine program, received an additional $15,000.

“The evening was a perfect example of what we do at the Community Foundation Tampa Bay – connect people who want to make a difference with organizations that are doing vital work in the community,” said Sheila Kinman, senior vice president, philanthropy. “The event highlighted 15 amazing nonprofits and introduced them to people who may be inspired to support them with donations, volunteer time or, in the future, an estate gift for lasting impact.”

Representatives of the various nonprofit groups agreed.

“The event at the Renaissance Club was outstanding in every way,” said Karen Fredricks, of the South Shore Coalition for Mental Health & Aging. “I pride myself on knowing most of the resources in the community; however, I learned things about a number of these organizations I wasn’t aware of.

“The Mary Petro Fund, for example, goes beyond its focus of food and medicine. It also connects people in need with other services that provide additional services they need. And while Samaritan Services provides seniors in Sun City Center with transportation for doctor appointments and the community’s Meals on Wheels program, it also has a grant that provides funding for respite to those caring for loved ones with dementia.”

“I sat there thinking wouldn’t it be wonderful for all of us (nonprofits) to be able to meet on a regular basis to share our successes, as well as any gaps in our services. The potential is there for us to work together to create a seamless system of care in the community.”

Chris Bredbenner, executive director of the Firehouse Cultural Center, was equally impressed.

“The Community Foundation of Tampa Bay is an asset in so many ways,” he said. “Small nonprofits like the Firehouse Cultural Center, with its staff of three, cannot afford a fund development position, and the Community Foundation provides us access to an array of support and services that enables us to receive gifts we could not coordinate without its expertise.”