News

Chamber awards banquet fabulous, fun and festive

by theObserver

By LOIS KINDLE

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce’s recent Under the Stars Fiesta was the most festive annual banquet the chamber has ever hosted.

Filled with colorful pinatas, flowers, serapes and sombreros and featuring the Mariachi Loco band, DJ Luis Morales, dancing and authentic Hispanic foods, the Feb. 3 event drew 175 guests to Chere Simmons’ South House Event Center in Ruskin.

“It was awesome,” said the chamber’s Executive Director Melanie Davis. “We had a diverse crowd, super atmosphere, and everyone was having fun.

“This was the official celebration of our highly successful merger, our kick-off to the new year and the first of many more great events to come.”

It was also a night for the chamber’s 2023 award winners. They included
• Jalapeño Hopper Business Person of the Year – Santos Morales, Enterprising Latinas, Inc.
• Sombrero Success New Business of the Year – Luis Beans Coffee Co.
• Mariachi Mover & Shaker Networker of the Year – Melissa Canfield, Grease Monkey.
• Cactus Crown Volunteer of the Year – Ann Strawser, Krewe of the South Shore Marauders.
• Nonprofit(s) of the Year – Sun City Center Emergency Center Emergency Squad and Creating Abundant Life.

Amanda Ramella was named 2024 Greater SouthShore honorary mayor, replacing 2023’s SouthShore honorary mayor, Carrie Elwell. A posthumous commendation was awarded to lifetime members Dolores and Nick Gagliardi for their decades-long engagement with and support of the chamber and community. The chamber’s 2024 board members were also introduced.

Hillsborough Community College – SouthShore Campus was the title sponsor of the event. Others included AdventHealth Riverview, Fringe Benefits Salon, Wellspring Community Church, Stretch Zone and Sun Towers Retirement Community.

NADERE JOHNSON PHOTO
Aubi Martinez, left, and Deborah Bird, founders of the Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center in Apollo Beach, are thrilled to receive one of the two Nonprofit of the Year awards the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce announced this year during its Under the Stars Fiesta annual banquet.

NADERE JOHNSON PHOTO
A joyful Sun City Center Emergency Squad Board President Eileen Peco, left, and Chief Mike Bardell accept one of two Nonprofit of the Year awards the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce announced this year during its Under the Stars Fiesta annual banquet.

NADERE JOHNSON PHOTO
A posthumous commendation from the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce was awarded to Dolores and Nick Gagliardi for their decades-long support of the chamber and South Shore community. It was accepted by daughters, Sandy Mills and Peggy Boris, and Peggy’s husband, Jim.

NADERE JOHNSON PHOTO
Melissa Canfield, of Grease Monkey, receives the 2023 Networker of the Year Award from the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce Feb. 3 at the Under the Stars Fiesta banquet, held at the South House Event Center in Ruskin.

NADERE JOHNSON PHOTO
The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce’s Under the Stars Fiesta was the most festive annual banquet the chamber has ever hosted. It took place Feb. 3 at Chere Simmons South House Event Center in Ruskin.

NADERE JOHNSON PHOTO
The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce named Luis Beans Coffee Co. as its 2023 New Business of the Year. At left, happy owners Manny and Jennifer Mantilla accept the award.

NADER JOHNSON PHOTO
This is one of the delightful table centerpieces featured at the Under the Stars Fiesta, recently hosted by the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce.

NADERE JOHNSON PHOTO
Santos Morales, of the Enterprising Latinas Inc., is surrounded by Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce board members as he accepts the 2023 Business Person of the Year Award from Executive Director Melanie Davis at the chamber’s recent Under the Stars Fiesta annual banquet.

Enterprising Latinas Photo
Iris Angeles and her Minicet Mexican Cuisine team, one of numerous entreprenurial teams from the Enterprising Latinas, served chicken and beef tacos with all the fixings at the recent Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce Under the Stars Fiesta banquet.

NADER JOHNSON PHOTO
This is one of the delightful table centerpieces featured at the Under the Stars Fiesta, recently hosted by the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce.

NADER JOHNSON PHOTO
Under the Stars Fiesta guests are seen here enjoying the festive surroundings, including the strolling El Mariachi Loco Band, playing in the background behind them

NADERE JOHNSON PHOTO
Amanda Marrero, of the Fringe Benefits Salon and Ruskin Seafood Co., accepts the keys to the community as the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 honorary mayor from 2023’s outgoing honorary mayor, Carrie Elwell, of Cigars of the Boulevard.

