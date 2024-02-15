Chamber awards banquet fabulous, fun and festive

By LOIS KINDLE

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce’s recent Under the Stars Fiesta was the most festive annual banquet the chamber has ever hosted.

Filled with colorful pinatas, flowers, serapes and sombreros and featuring the Mariachi Loco band, DJ Luis Morales, dancing and authentic Hispanic foods, the Feb. 3 event drew 175 guests to Chere Simmons’ South House Event Center in Ruskin.

“It was awesome,” said the chamber’s Executive Director Melanie Davis. “We had a diverse crowd, super atmosphere, and everyone was having fun.

“This was the official celebration of our highly successful merger, our kick-off to the new year and the first of many more great events to come.”

It was also a night for the chamber’s 2023 award winners. They included

• Jalapeño Hopper Business Person of the Year – Santos Morales, Enterprising Latinas, Inc.

• Sombrero Success New Business of the Year – Luis Beans Coffee Co.

• Mariachi Mover & Shaker Networker of the Year – Melissa Canfield, Grease Monkey.

• Cactus Crown Volunteer of the Year – Ann Strawser, Krewe of the South Shore Marauders.

• Nonprofit(s) of the Year – Sun City Center Emergency Center Emergency Squad and Creating Abundant Life.

Amanda Ramella was named 2024 Greater SouthShore honorary mayor, replacing 2023’s SouthShore honorary mayor, Carrie Elwell. A posthumous commendation was awarded to lifetime members Dolores and Nick Gagliardi for their decades-long engagement with and support of the chamber and community. The chamber’s 2024 board members were also introduced.

Hillsborough Community College – SouthShore Campus was the title sponsor of the event. Others included AdventHealth Riverview, Fringe Benefits Salon, Wellspring Community Church, Stretch Zone and Sun Towers Retirement Community.