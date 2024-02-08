Tickets on sale now for ‘The Ruskin Cherries’

By LOIS KINDLE

The GFWC Ruskin Woman’s Club is hosting a murder-mystery dinner theater to raise funds for repairs on its historic clubhouse and annual scholarship fund.

“The Ruskin Cherries” is an original, whodunit comedy-drama written by Apollo Beach playwright Bernard Davis, a retired navy Seabee, and his friend Phil Gray. It will be presented at The Club at River Wilderness, 2250 Wilderness Blvd., Parrish, from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18. Tickets are $50 per person, which includes the play, dinner, tax and gratuity.

The Feb. 16 entrée is grouper or chicken and prime rib stroganoff or shrimp alfredo on Feb. 18. Each dinner includes a salad, vegetables, roll and chef’s choice dessert.

RSVP for either event online by Feb. 11 at https://www.gfwcruskinwomansclub.org/ or by calling 813-296-3900. Credit card payments are accepted.

A murder occurs in a small town, and retired cop Sam Sower, of the Sweet and Sower Detective Agency, sets out to learn who did it. His suspects include members of the town council who are also members of the upcoming Cherry Tomato Festival competition committee. He confronts each council member with the evidence he gathers to learn which one of them is the culprit. Meanwhile, the audience is asked to provide additional clues they observe by writing them down on a white card provided each person at every table.

Then, at the end of the play, the entire table collaborates to guess who committed the crime and write down their choice on a single red card for a chance to win a prize for every member of the table. Each show has a different murderer.

“The Ruskin Cherries” cast includes Carol Berman as Martha Stole; JoJo Woodland as Suzy Honory; Beth Christo as Amber Stooler; Jane DeBrosse as Naomi Sweet; Kevin Sherwood as Sam Sower; Bernard Davis as Alex Trebble, Roger Eckhart as the reigning Cucumber King; and Eileen Crowley as the reigning Cherry Tomato Queen. Kathy Eckhart is the understudy.

“The murder-mystery dinner play is one of the new ways we’re trying to raise much needed funding for our clubhouse and give our new members some exciting things to do,” said Ruskin Woman’s Club President Sharon Davis, adding the event is a “delightful way” to spend time with friends or family, be entertained and enjoy good food in a nice venue. “The play is simply hilarious.”

The historic, 114-year-old Ruskin Woman’s Club Clubhouse needs stucco repair from a leaky roof, its floor leveled, kitchen remodeled and rewired, gravel purchased for its driveway and new landscaping.