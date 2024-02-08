Obituaries for the week of February 8, 2024

Nicolina Mort Kaukonen

Nicolina Mort Kaukonen, aged 73, passed away on Feb. 1 after a 5-year, courageous battle with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. She was born on July 29, 1950, in Steubenville, Ohio, and grew up in Midland, PA. In 1970, she married Gary Kaukonen, and they lived in Beaver, PA, but left for a month in 1972 when they backpacked throughout Europe. In 1974, she gave birth to her loving son Erik, while working at the local Westinghouse plant as a fork-lift operator. In 1978, she decided to change careers and obtained her real estate license.

When they moved to Maryland in 1986, Nicki continued her real estate career and was named Realtor of The Year in 1999, elected president of the Anne Arundel County Board of Realtors in 2004 and was then elected to be the Maryland state president of the Women’s Council of Realtors. During this time, she also managed two top real estate offices in Annapolis and Ellicott City, MD.

In 2008, they moved to Sun City Center, FL, and Nicki was soon elected to the board of directors of the SCC Chamber of Commerce, became the secretary of Haven of Hope, a local 501(c)3 charity and became one of the top Realtors in the Greater Sun City Center area.

Nicki loved traveling throughout the USA and visited over 40 states. She and Gary also visited Fiji, Egypt, Australia, Greece, Hawaii, Great Britain and many other countries throughout Europe. Often times, Erik, Jenny, and Andrew accompanied them or joined them on the 30+ cruises that they took. Truth be told, Las Vegas, Biloxi or any city or cruise ship that had slot machines was a special target for Nicki’s adventures.

Once back in SCC, Nicki was very involved in one of her other passions – line dancing. She became a very popular teacher at the community hall for over 10 years, and she also enjoyed playing bingo with her friends on Monday nights.

Nicki is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gary; her amazing and talented son, Erik; her super chef daughter-in-law, Jenny; her computer guru grandson, Andrew; and her wonderful sister, Kathy Mort, & her significant other, Joel Anderson; along with her sister-in law, Christy Kaukonen Siler, and her husband, Craig; plus a host of nephews and nieces. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Arlene Krochta

Arlene Krochta, 94, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away Jan. 28, 2024.

She was preceded in death by parents, John and Josephine (Hritcko) Kostelnik; husband, John; and children, Greg, Jill and Debra.

She is survived by her son, Eric (wife Jeanne) Krochta, and daughter, Denise Krochta Velinsky.

Arlene graduated from Blakely High School in Peckville, PA, and retired as an administrative assistant to the priest at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Manville, NJ.

She enjoyed painting and crossword puzzles.

No services planned locally at this time.

Burial and Mass to be held in Jessup, PA, at a future date.

The family encourages local friends to keep Arlene in their prayers and to remember the good times they had together.

Arrangement by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

Marie M. Musgrove

Marie M. Musgrove, 96, of Sun City Center, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Born on Nov. 10, 1927 in Hammonton, NJ, she was a long-time resident of Apollo Beach, FL from 1961 to 1999, and Sun City Center, FL since 1999.

Marie was an individual of great faith and kindness. Her willingness to help others was constantly displayed in her numerous acts of service. She was recognized in 2008 as South Bay Hospital’s Frist Volunteer Humanitarian Award winner and in 2014 as the Diocese of St. Petersburg St. Jude Medal winner for distinguished service as a lay member of St. Anne Parish.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Al; her four brothers, Daniel (Rita), Michael (Rose), Anthony (Mildred), Louis (Katherine) and her sister-in-law Elizabeth. She is survived by her son, Al, daughter-in-law Stephanie and her three beloved grandchildren Cameron, Christian and Mary Elizabeth of Norfolk, VA.

She will be interned with her husband in Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton, NJ at a future date. Donations in Marie’s memory may be made to St Anne’s Catholic Church in Ruskin, FL.