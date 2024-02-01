Sumner basketball looking for consistency as tournament looms

By FRANCIS FEDOR

The Stingrays continue to struggle against tough competition. They opened the week at home on Tuesday, Jan. 23, with a close 59-53 loss to the Gaither Cowboys, who were 9-10 on the season coming into Sumner but are now on a three-game winning streak. Next up was a Wednesday night 59-32 home win vs. the Freedom Patriots on Senior Night at the Tank gymnasium. And finally, Sumner hit the road and lost a 63-33 decision to the 14-7 Wharton Wildcats, who have won nine of their last 10 games.

The ‘Rays have faced a number of tough opponents in the latter half of their season, and, as a testament to their heart, they have been in every game and have either pulled off the win or given themselves the chance to win. And the team has been playing without standout junior Jacob Douglas, who is out with an injury, leaving the Stingrays one key piece short in their stretch run. Douglas expects to be available for the playoffs. Unfortunately, they have lost four of their last six games after a huge victory over Bloomingdale in front of their home crowd on January 12. On Tuesday, Jan. 22, Gaither visited Sumner.

Both teams played a very even first quarter with the Cowboys up by a point after one. The Stingrays played a strong second quarter and took a 29-23 lead to the half. The Cowboys seized the momentum and won the quarter 20-8 leaving the Stingrays with a large deficit to overcome in the final quarter. The ‘Rays played an even fourth but couldn’t overcome the Gaither hot perimeter shooting. Devin Baker and Ayden Dushing had 11 points each, and Isaiah Williams pulled down seven rebounds and added seven blocked shots for the winners. Rico Kindred posted 16 points for the Cowboys.

The Stingrays honored their seniors the next night against Freedom. Ethan Eugene and Jabory Nelson were featured during a pre-game ceremony with gift baskets to commemorate their time with the Sumner basketball program. As for the game itself, Sumner came out roaring against the Patriots and never looked back. It was a good night for the families of the seniors and Stingray fans and ended a two-game losing streak. Devin Baker scored 13 for the Stingrays. Sumner traveled to Wharton to face a Wildcat team on a six-game winning streak. It was going to be another tough night for the ‘Rays, and it was the lowest point total for the team this season. Wharton played a smothering defense that held Sumner to only a 25% shooting percentage for the game. Devin Baker, who has been the offensive go-to in the absence of Douglas, was limited to eight points.

The Stingrays will close out their regular season with home games against Alonso (Jan. 30 at 6:30) and Tampa Bay Tech (Feb. 1 at 8:00) and travel to Braden River on Jan. 31, looking to build momentum for the playoffs.

Stingray girls basketball continues to roll with an 18-3 record, 3-0 in its district, good for first in the 7A District 11 bracket.

The team also honored seniors Jewel Harwell and Aryanah Duggan at half-time of a 66-35 victory over Gaither on Jan. 22.

The Stingray girls will play at Sickles on Jan. 29, and then have back-to-back home games against Armwood on Jan. 31 at 8:00 p.m., closing out their season against Steinbrenner on Feb. 1 at 6:30 as they also prepare for playoff basketball.