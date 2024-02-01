Home Prep Sports Selections for state playoffs open play next week
Five teams playing boys basketball in the South Shore have at least two more games on the hardwood this week, thanks to the Western Conference Tournament. The week-long WC tourney was devised to provide some “extra” regular season games for Hillsborough County hoopsters prior to the state playoffs, which offer bids to only select or elite teams.

The prestigious FHSAA (Florida High School Athletic Association) post-season boys tourney opens play Feb. 2, Feb. 8 and Feb. 10. Under the new format only district tournament champs qualify automatically for post-season. The other playoff berths, four per region per class, are allocated based on the FHSAA’s version of the MaxPreps ranking.

The six teams with the most wins from each conference progress immediately to the playoffs. The 7th to 10th teams in each conference then play for the remaining playoffs spots in a play-in tournament.

Teams selected for the state playoffs will be named sometime this weekend, once the Western Conference Tournament is completed. From the South Shore only 14-8 overall and 2-0 conference Sumner High, playing in 7A District 11, appears to have a solid shot at the state playoffs. The Riverview Sharks play in the same district as Sumner but have a weak 3-15 overall and 0-1 conference mark with little or no chance to make the state playoffs. Surprisingly, East Bay High, now at 8-11 overall and 3-3 in 6A District 10, and Lennard High, at 8-13 overall and 3-6 in the same district, possess slim mathematical chances to make the state playoff. Spoto High plays in 5A District 8, and its 8-11 overall and 2-4 conference mark keep the door open for a possible state playoff bid for the Spartans.

