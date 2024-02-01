Obituaries for the week of February 1, 2024

Charles F. Mixon Jr.

Charles (Charlie) F. Mixon Jr. passed away on January 6, 2024, following a short illness with cancer. He was born in Seminole, Florida, and moved to Tampa when he was 14 years old. “Charlie” attended Sulphur Springs Junior High and graduated from Hillsborough High in 1951. He was named Quarterback of the Year in 1951 by the Tampa Tribune. He was awarded a scholarship in track at FSU where he subsequently graduated after four years. Charles immediately enrolled at Stetson Law school and received his Juris Doctor in 1956. After graduation, he joined the Florida Bar (1960) and began practicing law in Tampa where he worked until his retirement in 2016.

Charlie was an avid supporter of Florida State University and was elected president of the FSU Alumni Association. He continued to support FSU throughout his professional career. However, hunting and fishing were his favorite pastimes.

Having grown up near the mangroves around Clearwater, Madeira and Indian Rocks beaches, he and his father would spend time every week of his young life “casting a net” and hauling in bushel bags loaded with mullet. When he began practicing law, he acquired a boat and ventured into fishing for trout, redfish and his favorite speckled perch. He and his wife, Nancy Hubbell, had a ‘fish shack’ at Lake Marion near Yeehaw Junction where they stayed multiple weeks a year, terrorizing perch and bluegills.

Charlie loved to hunt and from an early age and could be found most late afternoons tramping around orange groves in Seminole, looking for rabbits and squirrels. He would have his dad drive the car, and he and his sister (Sandy, a cheerleader at Hillsborough High) would ride on the front fenders looking for unsuspecting rabbits that became supper.

He married Nancy Hubbell, from Ruskin, a practicing accountant in Sun City. She later graduated from Stetson Law School and opened a practice specializing in estate law alongside Charlie. They worked together at that location for 30 years. Even though the main office was in Tampa, they lived in Apollo Beach, along with their favorite cat Max (which Charlie hated).

His longest working employee, Netti Senisse, probably knew him best. When she was interviewed for the job at 19 years of age, he told her, “I cuss, drink and smoke. If you have a problem with any of these, don’t work here.” She didn’t and worked with him for 35 years. Many of his colleagues have said he was one of a kind. Charlie was a seasoned trial lawyer, handled many diverse cases and was a zealous advocate in the courtroom. His wisdom, guidance, laughter, friendship and larger than life presence will be missed.

According to many lawyers, he was a great litigator, aggressive, quick witted and always prepared for trial. He loved trials and enjoyed his winning reputation. He specialized in criminal, family and personal injury law. One story that illustrates this occurred during a trial. On two occasions the judge told him to quit intimidating the witness and go back to his seat.

The third time the judge admonished him, Charlie replied, “Your Honor, my ears are hearing you, but my feet aren’t listening.” The courtroom laughed hysterically. During another case a judge told him to examine the witnesses last because she needed time to write down “Mixonisms.” One such Mixonism was when Charlie quoted a rule to make a point. The opposing counsel asked where the rule could be located. Charlie replied, “I am referring to the Mixon Rule.”

Charlie wasn’t a boastful or pompous person. When he retired several years ago, he had one plaque on his office wall. It was the 50-year award from the Florida Bar Association. He genuinely loved the practice of law!

Charlie will be remembered by his loving and tolerant wife, Nancy; his three children, Dean Mixon of Tampa, Cheri Erikson of Atlanta, Mark Mixon from Cocoa; granddaughter; Kristin Kellin-Ross; and, finally, his siblings, Sandra Malone of Tampa and Dr. Johnny Mixon from Tallahassee. He was preceded in death by his other granddaughter, Brittany Ann McLeod, of Tampa. Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.

We hope to see you at the Celebration of Life on Friday, Feb. 22, at Columbia Restaurant, Centennial Museum Room, 2029 East 7th Ave., Tampa, FL, 5:30– 7:30 p.m.

Judy Thompson

Judy Thompson, aged 83, passed away peacefully in her home in Apollo Beach, FL, on Jan. 26, 2024.

Judy was born in Clearwater, FL, and was proud to be a Florida native. She was an X-ray technician for over 40 years. After her retirement, she spent her time volunteering at Tampa General Hospital, hospice and the Ruskin Elk’s Club. Judy also enjoyed being a member of the Ruskin Women’s Club for many years.

She is survived by her son, Michael Thompson; daughters, Niki Thompson Pennington and Shelby Thompson Crews; and her grandchildren, Vince Pennington and Kelly Pennington. Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, J. Vince Thompson; her sister, Shelby Allen Bright; and her parents, Ruth Baker Allen and Ralph “Buster” Allen. Although our hearts are heavy, and we will miss her sweet smile, Judy would say “I’m fine, I was blessed with a wonderful family, and I am finally reunited with the love of my life.”

The family is hosting a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 2 p.m., at St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, 1015 East Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, FL 33573. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to LifePath Hospice in Sun City Center.

Hannes Paul Hannesson

Feb. 24, 1930 – Jan. 8, 2024

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hannes Sveinsson and Johanna Petursdottir, and sister, Ingibjorg. He is survived by sisters Erla and Sigridur and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was born and raised in Reykjavik. After finishing school, he went to work at the Keflavik Airport fire department. In 1957 he moved to the USA, traveling and working as a photographer. Music always being a passion of his, he never left home without his harmonica.

Paul moved to Sun City Center, Florida, in 2013, joining many social groups. He loved playing cards, bingo and, of course, the harmonica club, which his future wife, Carol Hall, was in charge of. They married in 2014.

They stayed busy during their time together, after moving into Sun Towers. Carol passed away in April 2019.

Celebration of Paul’s life will be held later this year in New York State where he will be buried next to his wife.