2024 Florida State Fair set for 12-day run opening Feb. 8

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The countdown is on for the 12-day Florida State Fair as new and crazy food and drink offerings take a top spot in fair promotions.

But to be fair, the fair is set to offer more than Cheddar Pickle Crunch Pizza, offered by Pizza Emporium, and the Barbie Funnel Cake, offered by Paulette’s Food Service, featuring “sugar, Barbie-pink icing and two kinds of sprinkles.”

“My favorite thing is the food, but what I look forward to every year is watching the rides and vendors come in, and then on opening day, seeing everybody enjoy the fair and everything we’ve worked so hard for,” said Peyton Moritz, a fair fan since childhood and now a fair marketing assistant.

According to Moritz, fair organizers expect to greet half-a-million visitors to the 120th Florida State Fair, a 12-day event set to kick off Feb. 8. The theme this year is “Smile Together.”

In addition to the 23-item new food map, fair organizers highlight six discount-day categories, including Heroes Day, Feb. 8, offers free admission for law enforcement, first responders, active or retired military, and veterans with valid identification. The same group is eligible for the Feb. 11 Super Savings Sunday discount, good for free admission all day. The Feb. 11 discount for all fairgoers, after 3 p.m., allows for free admission with the purchase of an “Any day Ride Armband.”

The $3 Thursday Discount on Feb. 15 covers fair admission and select rides, games and food items. Both Family Day (Feb. 16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Kid’s Day (Feb. 19, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) offer free admission to attendees age 17 or younger with a paying parent or guardian, age 21 years or older. The 6 p.m. youth policy is in effect every day of the fair. After 6 p.m., attendees younger than age 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian age 21 or older. Valid ID is required.

As for rides, entertainment, shows and exhibits, the offerings are many.

From Alpine Blobs to Zipper, midway rides include Candyland USA, Jumping Stars, Midway Sky Eye, Rock N Roll Fun House, Super Cyclone Coaster, Techno Jump, Umbrella Hummers, Venetian Carousel, Wave Swinger and Zero Gravity. The fair has an online tool to determine which of the 75 rides a child up to a certain height can ride.

Some 30 entertainment offerings include the community stage for Tampa Bay performers as well as for the Superdog Corndog and The Peachey’s Donut eating championships. Date certain entertainment includes Silent Disco (Feb. 9-10), Tigirlily Gold (Feb. 10), Fireworks (Feb. 9-10 and 17-18), Draft Horse Pull (Feb. 14) and Lawn Mower Races (Feb. 17-18).

Daily shows include American Jones, Aqua Rock by Bello Nock, Celtic Conundrum, Circus Hollywood, Foam Zone, Hollywood Racing Pigs, Log Run Competition, Mariachi Los Viajeros, Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, Sea Lion Splash, Texas Trick Riders, Twinkle and Rocksoul Radio, Wall of Death and the Dennis Lee Band featuring Stephanie Ann.

In step with its agricultural roots, featured fair exhibits include those for fish and wildlife, forestry, year-round gardening and creative living competitions. Also on tap are Little Farm Hands exhibit (for kids ages 2-7), Livestock Barns, Milking Parlor and Power of Steam, billed as one of the largest collections of working engines from the 19th and 20th centuries.

Deep-rooted exhibits include Agriculture Hall of Fame, AgVenture, Cattle Ranching Museum and Cracker Country, featuring a look back at the life of a 19th century Florida pioneer.

As for the 23-item new food map, it includes two drinks, Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Iced Tea (Tiki Tea) and Jalapeno Lemonade (Coastal Concessions).

What’s a fair without funnel? New this year is Lemonade Funnel Cake (Topscan Funnel Cakes) and Temperamental Hog Funnel Cake (The Best Around), which offers happy (sweet), angry (hot) and furious (very hot) options.

Craving sweet? There’s Banana Cream Pie Funnel (Ryals Concessions Sweet Shop), Oreo Cookie Cinnamon Bun (Cinnamon Saloon), Strawberry Shortcake Kebab (DeAnna’s Fried Banana Pudding) and Banana Cream Pie Nachos (Rosie’s Nachos).

For fries, dogs and burgers, there’s Pickle Ranch Loaded French Fries (Chester’s Gators & Taters) and Bacon, Caramel, Peanut Butter Apple Fries (Apple Fries). Also, Spicy Korean Dog (Seivers Smokehouse Grill), Campfire Dog or Poutine Burger (DeAnna’s Donut Burger) and the Honey Bun Curd Burger or Pop Rock Pickle (Shockley’s Food Service).

Rounding out the featured offerings are Bang Bang Tacos (Seasoned Green), BBQ Fried Burrito (Low N Slow Catering), Florida Quesadilla (Mexican Grill), Fried Spam Grilled Cheese (Showstopper Concessions), Waffle Chicken Sandwich (The Bean Bar Co.) and Bacon Waffle Cheeseburger (Macken’s Sliders).

Fair pricing for adults without a discount is $12 Monday through Thursday and $16 Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For kids ages 6 to 11, the respective costs are $6 and $11. Likewise, Midway ride armbands, for any age, cost $27 and $42.

Moritz said there is a discount up to 30 percent for tickets and ride armbands purchased before Feb. 7, either online or at participating Wawa locations. Parking is free, with entrances at Orient Road, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and U.S. Highway 301 North.

For more, visit www.floridastatefair.com/. The Florida State Fairgrounds is at 4800 North U.S. Highway 301. Call 813-621-7821.