Wimauma retiree sparks a neighborhood interest in reading to kids

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

With her business sense, teaching background and big and caring heart, Lorraine Ellerbe is doing her part to ensure that any kid in her neighborhood who wants to read has a book to read.

Ellerbe’s mission is to do something about math and reading scores that don’t make the mark and to help ignite in kids a curiosity and interest in reading.

In a nutshell, that’s the premise behind Reading in our Neighborhood, which Ellerbe, a retired educator and now substitute teacher, launched in a community message to her Wimauma neighbors.

“I posted in the Creek Preserve Neighborhood Page, ‘Let’s read with our children at the pool and playground’ and the response was great,” Ellerbe said. “You never know who’s out there who needs help with their child. You never know if there’s a child who wants help unless you take the time to find out.”

Informed by her classroom teaching, both in North Carolina and Florida, and with kids in traditional and special needs settings, Ellerbe said it’s important to inspire a kid to read, and she is determined to do her part.

Determined also is the thrift store worker who provides free books, the neighbor who built book boxes to hold the books and many other neighbors who take the time to read with kids and discuss the stories in which they take an interest.

“Anybody in any neighborhood can do this,” Ellerbe said. “Thirty minutes to an hour, that’s all it takes.”

As for the feel-good moments, Ellerbe is quick with an anecdote, which involves a third-grade student who approached Ellerbe at the pool and selected a book he wanted to read.

When he returned, “I asked him about the story, and he told me everything about the story,” Ellerbe said. “He said he liked the book, asked if he could keep it, and I said, ‘Sure, do you mind reading a few lines for me?’ ”

The boy read the lines, Ellerbe praised his effort, he said he’d be back the next Saturday and offered his own assessment of the occasion.

“I like playing, but this was worth me stopping my play for a minute,” the boy told Ellerbe, about his Reading in the Neighborhood experience. “Then he asked for some paper and some colored pencils, “which I have on hand,” Ellerbe added, “and he drew something related to the story he had just read.”

Drawing kids in to read with free books in neighborhood outdoor settings is by design, whether it’s poolside, at the playground, on the sidewalk, near a mailbox, in a neighbor’s driveway or anywhere else that is in the open. So, too, is drawing the young readers in with art.

“I love art, and kids like to draw,” Ellerbe said. “I started my own class once, in anger management, because we had a lot of fights at the school where I had been working. The principal allowed me to implement art and music and my evaluations were excellent. It gives you a great rapport with the kids.”

Now as a retiree, Ellerbe mixes substitute teaching with neighborhood reading as she builds upon the skills she learned in a variety of business settings, including operating restaurants, flea market booths, the “boutique-in a-bag” clothing initiative and sales of her popular “Crabby Kurt” crab salad dip.

That’s a full plate for sure, but Ellerbe wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Being in tune with the kids and trying to see if I can help, directly on the inside, as a substitute teacher, or indirectly from the outside, reading in my neighborhood, that’s time well spent,” Ellerbe said.