Obituaries for the week of Jan. 25, 2024

Jerry Beavon

Jerry Beavon, age 95, passed away peacefully in his home on Jan. 12, 2024.

He was born to the late Alfred Sr. and Theresa Higgs Beavon on Nov. 20, 1928. He later lived and worked in New Castle, PA, and Carver, MA, before retiring to Florida in 1993. He was a graduate of Youngstown University and served in the US Army during the Korean War. Jerry’s careers included jewelry store manager and watchmaker, auto mechanic, office administrator, accounting manager, controller and regional manufacturing manager. He was the owner of a manufacturing and auto service company. He also maintained real estate broker and salesman licenses. His lifetime hobby was flying and was a licensed pilot for over 65 years.

For the past 22 years, Jerry volunteered with Sawdust Engineers in Sun City Center, FL. Jerry was recognized for his leadership in the PET project, which has benefitted handicapped people throughout the world. He was a member of the First Christian Church for many years and sang in the choir in New Castle, PA. Jerry attended the First Christian Church of Ruskin, Florida, where he sang in a quartet and led the singing.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his late wife, Pearl (Lipp) Beavon; and brother, Alfred Jr., and sister-n-law, Marjorie Van Beavon. He is survived by wife, Donna; daughter, Carol Enterline; granddaughters, Stacy Enterline and Jesse Baccus; two great-grandsons; and three great-granddaughters.

Jerry was a gentle man who loved Jesus and is now resting in peace with our Lord. There will be no service, and he will be laid to rest at the Veterans Cemetery. You may make donations to the First Christian Church, 1707 33rd Street SE, Ruskin, FL 33570, or Sawdust Engineers, 919 North Course Lane, Sun City Center, FL 33573. Arrangements by Zipperer’s Funeral Home.

Dolores T. Oliveira

I am saddened to share the news of my mother’s passing. On Jan. 11, 2024, she left us to rejoin my father, Dennis, who has been patiently waiting for over 10 years. She was referred to as “a breath of fresh air” and brightened the day of many. Whether she knew you or not, she always had a kind word to say to brighten your spirit. She was known for her love of Taco Bell, chicken tenders and birthday cake and her dislike of rain, wind and cold weather.

She was born in Massachusetts and was a magnificent accordion player and extremely talented artist. She and my dad traveled up and down the East Coast with the Blue Knights MC Club and toured the US in their motor home for many years. They moved to Florida in 1984 and resided in Largo until she moved to Sun City Center in 2014 after my father’s passing.

She was known as Vavoa to her six great-grandchildren, Lilly, Sophia, Silas, Presley, Selena and Dawson, who always ran to her on arrival to get M&M’s, watch TV or do word searches together. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Dana Chuva, and husband, Fernando; DJ Gill, and his wife, Danielle; Deano; Danielle; and Deana Oliveira; and two children, Denise Gill, and her husband, Douglas; and Dennis Oliveira, and his wife, Lori.

She had a beautiful life surrounded by love, family and friends who will miss her dearly. We are consoled with the belief that she has returned to the place she was most happy, at my dad’s side. We appreciate all the love and support during this difficult time. A memorial will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please make contributions in honor of my mom to Friendship Baptist Church. friendshipbaptistchurch.com/.

Rose M. Brock

Rose M. Brock of Sun City Center, passed away on Jan. 5, 2024. She was 90 years old. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of Frank and Mary Montanile. She attended Middlesex College and Kean University, graduating with degrees in Nursing and Psychology. She was a licensed registered nurse in New Jersey, Texas and Florida, specializing in oncology. She retired in 1994.

Rose was one of seven children. She was predeceased by Mattia, Concetta and Egidio. She is survived by her twin sister Anna and sisters Antoinette and Margaret. In 1954 she married Peter J. Brock, celebrating 69 years of marriage in October 2023. Rose and Peter met in first grade at St. Benedict’s parochial school in Brooklyn, NY. They had five children: Lisa Ryan (Robert), Peter (Marcy), Regina Vazquez, Steven (Elizabeth) and Valerie Brock (Harvey). She was preceded in death by her daughter Regina in 1998.

She is survived by 10 grandchildren, William Murray, Kevin Ryan, Kristen Ryan, Bryanne Brock, Brock Vazquez, Tina Stinnett, Rocco Esposito, Hunter Esposito, Steven Brock and Austin Brock. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Austin and Haley Vasquez; Elisa, Liam and Juliette Rose Murray; Oliver Vazquez and Robert Stinnett.

Rose and Peter’s marriage took them from Brooklyn to Connecticut, to New Jersey and Texas before retiring to Sun City Center, Florida, in 1993. After retirement, Rose and Peter traveled the world, especially enjoying their 35 cruises.

Rose was a dedicated volunteer. In Addition to five years on SCC Security Patrol, she was a certified EMT on the SCC Emergency Squad for five years. She served 15+ years volunteering at the Nearly New Shop, becoming known as “The Jewelry Lady.” Rose was a member of Prince of Peace Parish.

A viewing was held at Prince of Peace narthex on Friday, Jan. 12, from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. A private interment will be in New Calvary Cemetery (Our Lady of Victory Church) in Sayreville, NJ, near her daughter Regina. Arrangements by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.