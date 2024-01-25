By LINDA CHION KENNEY

The Library2Go initiative that involves a “full-service library on wheels” brings to those least able to make the trip the services they would find at the nearest Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library brick-and-mortar facility.

But that’s only half the story for those involved in Library2Go, which includes supervisory librarian Michael Robinson, who oversees the offering.

“We enjoy getting to these locations and seeing people genuinely happy to see us,” Robinson said. As for the workers involved in the effort, “they’ve mentioned several times they love feeling needed and they love providing a service.”

While the majority of Hillsborough County stops now are at assisted-living facilities, Library2Go is available to all different types of communities. To wit, the service includes south Hillsborough County stops at Kings Point in Sun City Center and at Grove Pointe and Irongate apartments in Ruskin.

“If you’re a Hillsborough County resident, you can request this service,” Robinson said. There are certain requirements, including for adequate space that includes for parking, restrooms and covered areas to protect from the elements.

LIbrary2Go services include registering or renewing a library card, placing a hold on library materials, picking up materials placed on hold, returning library materials, wireless printing, using wireless Internet for access through personal devices and checking out from a selection of popular print books, magazines and DVD’s.

With more than 40 stops, the demand for Library2Go services is very high, and, especially so, “for the elderly in the Tampa Hillsborough area, who for whatever reason cannot get to a physical library,” Robinson said.

“A lot of these folks, they need somebody to talk to, even if it’s for titles to new books,” Robinson added. “We have great conversation and we develop great relationships with the individuals we meet.”

For some 20 years Library2Go in Hillsborough has offered both physical and interpersonal resources and experiences. The initiative traces its roots to bookmobile and direct-delivery outreach services that have been around for more than 100 years nationwide.

According to the American Library Association, these services “are, and continue to be, an integral part of libraries around the country.” Moreover, “they have served rural, urban, suburban and tribal areas, bringing access to information and lifelong learning resources to all classes and communities.”

In his county job since February 2023, Robinson brings to the task years of public library experience. As an avid reader with an English studies background, Robinson said he was naturally drawn to his profession after a stint in academia.

Excited to delve deeper into mobile library services, Robinson is a cheerleader for Library2Go and its mission to ensure universal library access.

“Everybody deserves the opportunity to access resources and educational materials that the library has to offer, and if I can be one of those conduits to help bridge that gap, then I’m very happy to do so,” Robinson said.

Also offered are library services for homebound patrons and for residents who, for whatever reason, want to check out and return library materials through postal delivery.

Online services are plentiful as well, including to check out and read books and to avoid paywalls to read top newspapers and magazines for free. Additional offerings include taking online courses with top experts for free and digging deeper into business and investment data, financial reports, research grants, small business resources, genealogy, demographics and more.

For more on these and other library services, including an application for Library2Go services, visit www.hcplc.org/ or call 813-204-2678. For general library services, call 813-273-3652.