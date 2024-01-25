Freedom Plaza couple give their hearts to squad, community

By LOIS KINDLE

Dick and Betsy Schneider have spent almost a third of their lives as volunteers of the Sun City Center Emergency Squad. Even at ages 86 and 82, they still epitomize the squad motto, Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

The Long Island, New York, natives take their commitments seriously. They met as teenagers after Betsy’s family moved into a home across the street from Dick’s family. Shy at the time, Betsy sent her younger sister over to pet Dick’s family dog, so she could meet him, and the rest, as they say, is history.

In 1957, Dick went straight from high school into the Army and served six months on active duty before going into the Reserves. He had originally signed on to serve 8½ years there, but the Army cut his time back to 3½.

After being honorably discharged in 1961, Dick returned to work with his dad, who owned a repair shop and gas station on Long Island. Dick had worked there since he was 10 years old. He later inherited the business, and the couple’s two sons eventually joined him.

One of them became a fireman who responded to the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in 2001 and is retired on disability. The other is now 62 and still actively employed.

After Betsy graduated from high school, she went to nursing school at St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York, to become a licensed practical nurse. She left after 18 months to marry Dick and then returned to school to finish her credits for the certificate.

She worked for a bit as an LPN at a cardiac children’s hospital, had their sons and then went to Nassau Community College to become a registered nurse. She subsequently earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at CW Post University on Long Island and had their daughter in 1966.

“I had lots of help with the kids from my mother and mother in law,” she said.

In 1993, Dick and Betsy moved south from New York to Kings Point. They lived in the community for 12 years before buying a home in Sun City Center and then relocated to Freedom Plaza in April 2022. They live there independently with their Maltese, Missy, who was rescued from an abusive situation.

Dick joined the SCC Emergency Squad in 1996 and took on the role of maintaining its facility and vehicles. He’s still at it today, goes to the squad daily to check its ambulances and is now responsible for two buildings, four ambulances and three vans. He also oversees any jobs contracted out.

“I worked all my life, and my business was open 24/7, so I’m used to getting up at all hours,” he said. “I like helping people.”

Over 28 years, Dick has worked with 11 chiefs, starting with Pat Leahy.

“We used to run four ambulances daily,” he said. “Now we’re down to only one ambulance per shift. It’s sad how people rarely volunteer anymore.”

Dick’s work is critical to the squad’s mission of serving the community.

“As assistant chief of maintenance, Dick oversees how our vehicles and buildings function and keeps us in working order,” said Chief Mike Bardell. “I was lucky Dick was here when I became chief and had been for so long. He knows everything about both of our buildings and was responsible for getting our ambulances refurbished, saving the squad a lot of money.”

Becky began working as a nurse at Moffitt Cancer Center’s Radiology Department in 1996. When she retired three years later, she joined the squad as a dispatcher and remained in that role for 24 years. A year ago, she shifted gears and became the squad’s clerical coordinator, a k a queen of paperwork.

“I joined for something constructive to do after I retired from nursing,” Becky said. “Dick was already here, and I wanted to continue helping people.”

And that’s what she’s done.

“Betsy is equally amazing in her dedication to the community and the squad,” Bardell said. “She’s shared her humor and compassion with our volunteers for 25-plus years.

“I’m honored to know and serve with both her and Dick,” he said.

The Schneiders exemplify volunteerism at its finest. They began volunteering at the squad when they were in their late 50s, and now as octogenarians they’re still serving.

“Dick and Betsy Schneider joined the squad more than 25 years ago and have been amazing volunteers,” said Robin Watt, vice chairwoman of its board, director of recruiting and an EMT. “Dick is ‘Mr. Reliable’ and has kept our vehicles on the road and our buildings in working order all these years. Betsy has spent most of her time dispatching our crews to emergency calls. Her knowledge, experience as a nurse and her calm demeanor help both patient and crew. They are an integral part of our squad family.”