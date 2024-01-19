Walk, ride or paddle your way to $100 prize for best poker hand

By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

Hey, all you hikers, paddlers and horseback riders, the Friends of the Little Manatee River State Park is set to host an annual event made just for you. Its Hike, Ride or Paddle Poker Challenge is set for Feb. 10, and you could win $100 by exploring the park and coming up with the winning poker hand.

The Friends of the LMRSP fundraiser includes the poker challenge, food, donkey bingo and a 50/50 drawing, plus the opportunity to go home with a prize from the Wheel of Luck.

“The Poker Challenge is a fun way to explore the park’s beautiful, old-Florida surroundings and to enjoy the park’s trails, river and wildlife,” said Cathy Moore, Friends of the Park board member. “We’re a small but active group of people who work hard to help keep the park enjoyable for the public and help the rangers, when needed, with expenses not covered by the state budget.”

The event festivities will start at 9 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. at the Little Manatee River State Park event field, 215 Lightfoot Road, Wimauma. The gates open at 8 a.m.

The entry fee, which includes a cheeseburger or veggie burger lunch with two sides, beverage and dessert, is $25 for folks who pre-register and $30 Feb. 10. All proceeds directly benefit the park.

Additional lunches for friends and family not participating in the challenge are $8 each.

Everyone gets a map revealing five different places along the trails and river where buckets of sealed envelopes containing playing cards are located. They’ll take one envelope from each, finish the route and return to the event field by 1:30 p.m. with their five unopened envelopes. Once there, they’ll open the envelopes in front of one of the judges, to reveal the playing cards and make the best poker hand they can.

Anyone missing a card can draw one at the judges’ table, and to improve a hand, extra cards can be purchased for $1 each. Jokers entitle participants to draw another card and spin the Wheel of Luck for the chance to win a free canoe trip, horseback riding, park entrance free, T-shirt and more.

The person with the best poker hand wins the $100 grand prize donated by the Crossroads Ace Hardware.

Canoe and kayak rental is available at a discount from Canoe Outpost, and free shuttle information is available by calling the Canoe Outpost at 813-634-2228. Horse rentals, also discounted, can be arranged by calling Wolfe’s Born to Ride at 941-812-1980.

The Friends of Little Manatee River State Park is a 501(c) 3 charitable organization that promotes the park and its services to the public. In addition to the Poker Challenge, the group hosts other annual events at the park, including the Fall Treasure Hunt, All About Horses and monthly moonlight rides.

For more information or to register in advance for the Little Manatee River State Park Poker Challenge, visit www.friendsofthelittlemanatee.org or call 813-634-2228 or 813-677-9291.