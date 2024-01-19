Teenage Europeans experience American family life

By LOIS KINDLE

Melissa Canfield and her husband, Joe, can’t seem to get enough of a good thing. Although their children are already grown and have left the nest, the couple are currently hosting two European exchange students and loving every minute of it.

Juniors Monika Marcu, 17, of Milan, Italy, and Lola Nonne, 16, of Montpellier, France, are having the time of their lives experiencing an entire school year at Bloomingdale High and living with the Canfields in FishHawk. They’re taking AP classes, making new friends and participating in lots of school-related events like homecoming, prom and grad night.

They can’t drive, date or hold firearms while they’re here in the states.

But that’s okay with them. The Canfields, who own Grease Monkey in Ruskin, are making sure their stay in America is unforgettable.

“I decided to do this because I wanted to give students the opportunity to experience what it’s like to live in a typical American family,” Canfield said. “Joe and I had done this before, but only for a month, with a student from Marseilles, France.”

The Canfields and the girls do “normal” family things like hanging out together and watching TV, cooking dinner, handing out Halloween candy, grocery shopping and going to the movies. The teens have the usual household chores of washing dishes, making their beds, emptying the trash and doing their own laundry.

“We went to France, Italy and Greece over the summer,” Canfield said, adding she was drawn to Monika and Lola because of where they were from and the interests they listed on their International Student Exchange applications. “I felt they’d be a good fit for our family.”

The Canfields are making sure the girls are having memorable moments – beyond schooling and at-home time – doing things they couldn’t do at home in Europe.

They traveled to New York City during the Christmas holiday and saw Guttenberg! The Musical! and The Lion King on Broadway; visited New Smyrna Beach and two gulf coast beaches; attended Tampa Bay Lightning games, car shows and more. While they’ve been here, the teens even met professional wrestler and actor John Cena and Fox 13’s Good Day Tampa Bay’s Charlie Belcher.

Last December, they helped sell tickets, work the car show and man the Grease Monkey’s booth at the Ruskin Seafood Festival.

Canfield’s 22-year-old son, Rhys, and 24-year-old daughter, Sydney, also have spent time with the girls, doing things like visiting the annual Nativity Catholic Church Fair, watching the annual Christmas tree lighting in Wesley Chapel, attending a Ricky Montgomery concert at Janis Landing and having a blast at iSmash Tampa in Brandon.

Monika and Lola went with friends to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Howl-O-Scream and Universal Studios Orlando and visited Disney Springs on a girls’ weekend with Canfield and her best friend, Jennifer Heidt.

Both girls appreciate their entire experience with the Canfields, and they’d gladly do it again.

“I’ve really enjoyed being with them,” Monika said. “They’ve treated us like their own children. We’ve been very active and tried so many foods while we’ve been here. They helped us connect with lots of people to make new friends. I’ve really grown as an individual.”

Lola agreed.

“They’ve been doing everything they can to make our visit the best it can be,” Lola added. “Melissa always listens to us and takes us with her almost everywhere she goes. In the beginning, we made a list of everything we were interested in and wanted to do. We’re only half way through our visit, and we’ve already done it all.”

Both teens have traveled internationally and plan to go on to college. They’ll be returning home after the school year ends in May.

Monika’s parents are both entrepreneurs, and she wants to follow their footsteps by majoring in business. Lola plans on becoming an attorney. She said she’s considering the possibility of attending a university here in the states.