Sumner basketball continues successful season

By FRANCIS FEDOR

Sumner basketball dominated the week with big wins over the Spoto Spartans (58-35) on Tuesday, Jan. 9; Strawberry Crest Chargers (83-49) on Wednesday, Jan. 10; and wrapped up the week with its biggest win of the season over the Bloomingdale Bulls (64-53) on Friday, Jan. 12.

The Stingrays opened the week, facing the struggling Spartans, who are 4-8 on the season. The ‘Rays opened with a 12-6 first quarter, but Spoto stayed in the game and was only down three at the half, 23-20. Sumner took control of the game over the final two periods and went on to the 53-35 victory. Stingray junior Jacob Douglas led all players with 14 points and was two for two from beyond the arch. Next up, Sumner welcomed the Chargers of Strawberry Crest to the Tank hardwood. Strawberry Crest and Sumner ended the first tied before the ‘Rays went on a 27-10 second quarter run. The Stingrays put the game away with another 27 point quarter in the second half to win going away. Douglas again was the leading scorer for the Stingrays but was only three for 10 from beyond the three point line. Fellow junior Ayden Dushing finished with 14 for the winners. Cameron Crowe led the Chargers with 16 points.

The Bulls arrived at Sumner, having won nine of their last 11 games, and are a perfect 4-0 in their district play. It was another test of the emergence of the Stingray program under Ryan Bethoney and the coaching staff. The gym had an anticipation of the marquee match-up. The game was a back-and-forth first half with the teams exchanging leads numerous times and Bloomingdale held a 1 point lead at the half, 30-29. The third quarter was also tightly contested, but the Stingrays seized the game in the middle of the fourth quarter and the gym went wild. Sumner played a tenacious defense, which forced a number of Bull turnovers that ended up as Stingray baskets, capped by a Devin Baker lay up to push the ‘Rays out to a 51-43 lead, Bloomingdale never got any closer and the celebration ensued at the final buzzer. Jacob Douglas swept the week with team high scoring honors with his 17 point effort. Isaiah Williams led the Sumner defense with 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Sumner is now 12-4 on the season and 2-0 in district games as it makes its final push towards the playoffs. It will have another three-game week, starting on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at home vs. Robinson. The team will then take to the road for games on Jan. 17 and Jan. 19 vs. Brandon and King, respectively.

The Stingray girls basketball team is also quietly having a great season under the leadership of head-coach Marika Starks. Sumner saw a 14-game home winning streak end with a loss to 18-0 Bloomingdale squad. The ’Rays made it a very competitive game, but the Bulls pushed back a Sumner rally to earn the win. This team has been impressive, is ranked #22 in the Florida 7A bracket, #19 in Tampa and leads its district with 180 points scored. Led by J. Harwell at 12.6 points-per-game, these ’Rays are also setting up for a playoff run as they head into their final stretch of the season.