Riverview High counselor heralds revised policy that addresses burnout

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

linda@observernews.net

A champion for school counselors, Laura Hottenstein has made her mark far beyond the walls of Riverview High, her home base.

As president of the Hillsborough School Counseling Association and president-elect of the Florida Counseling Association School Counseling Division, Hottenstein spoke at the Jan. 9 Hillsborough school board meeting, despite the inclement weather that she said stopped at least 10 other counselors from attending and offering their like-minded sentiments as well.

At issue was a public hearing on the adoption of revised policies, which included a measure concerning school counselors.

As written and approved, the revised policy stands as a testament to our times, and the societal pushes and pulls that put public education, and school counseling, in the cross hairs of competing demands.

The revised policy calls for “a comprehensive school counseling program” that helps students identify options and make choices in “academic, career and postsecondary planning.” The policy stresses the need for a “certified” professional school counselor and not just “guidance staff that has fully met Florida Department of Education certification requirements or that is enrolled in a program that will meet those requirements.”

A key component of the revised policy requires that school officials ensure that school counselors dedicate at least 80 percent of their time to providing direct and indirect counseling services to students. As it stands, counselors too often are asked to fill in elsewhere, Hottenstein said, and that, in turn, has led to the burnout that almost brought her to her knees.

“I was questioning why I was even doing this at all because I felt pulled in about one million different directions,” Hottenstein said, choking back tears. “I did not feel like I was making an impact with my families and my students, as I should have, and now I work in a school where I am feeling appreciated. I feel truly supported [at Riverview High] and I’m working where this policy, as it is written, lives in practice.”

Indeed, the school board, after Hottenstein’s testimony and discussion, unanimously approved the school counseling policy update. The issue had been reviewed at a workshop meeting as well and will be subject for review again, no later than February 2025, in light of state legislative bills expected to be passed that would affect public education moving forward.

As for pulling counselors to fill in for other school-based, daily duties, that reflects as well the growing need for teachers, special education teachers, substitute teachers, counselors, specialists, support staff and more.

As for school counselors, Hottenstein noted there are 28 vacancies in elementary schools, 16 in middle schools and 10 in high schools. She alleged as well that one middle school since the start of the year has had no counselor, and that, typically, there is only one counselor in each elementary school.

Many counselors have been leaving the district because they feel like they’re just “extra bodies,” Hottenstein said.

“Counselors often cover two lunches and they have been asked to cover for in-school suspensions (ISS) and before-and after-school supervision,” Hottenstein said. “This often is at the cost of the time needed to meet with our students and perform our core responsibilities.”

Hottenstein’s testimony did not fall on deaf ears, as school board members before their vote heralded the need for school counselors and stressed the importance of finding and retaining the best in the field.

“It’s so important to let the guidance counselor do their job,” said board member Henry “Shake” Washington, a former Middleton High principal. “They have a lot to do and, especially, during the end of the year in high school when students are getting ready for graduation.”

“We hear your voice,” school board member Lynn Gray said, “and school board members are very, very collectively behind counselors and what they do.”

Board member Jessica Vaughn said it might behoove the district to establish a position that addresses testing demands, “since we have so much testing so often.” Moreover, she said, this would “open up a lot more time” for counselors, reading coaches and other specialists, who are not “day-to-day instructional” and have their own duties to perform.

Addressing school counselor burnout is essential, said school board chair Karen Perez, herself a mental health advocate and professional.

“We need [school counselors] for our children,” Perez said. “We need them present. We need them available. And that’s why I keep reiterating the fact we need them focused on the children and not in other areas of work.”