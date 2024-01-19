Obituaries for the week of Jan. 18, 2024

Freyda Cohen

Freyda Helen Feinberg Cohen was born June 12, 1944. She passed away, surrounded by love ones, on Jan. 12 after a three-year battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Edward Cohen; her son, Andrew Brian Cohen, and his wife, Debra Michele Cohen; her daughter, Francine Cohen Lazarus; grandchildren, Sarah Marissa Jimenez, and her husband, Edwin Jose Jimenez; Jessica Elaine Cohen; Marc Eric Cohen, and his fiancé, Bailey Elisabeth Funston; Hannah Rebecca Lazarus, and her boyfriend, Jeremy Orelvy Molina.

Freyda liked cooking and traveling and reading and all artsy kinds of things. She loved being with her friends and family, and she enjoyed spending time with her Beth Israel family. Freyda appreciated how she was welcomed by so many new friends upon moving to Sun City Center. She was a life member of Hadassah.

Donations can be made in her memory to Moffitt Cancer Center and Beth Israel Synagogue in Sun City Center.

There was a small graveside service at Beth Israel Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

A celebration of life will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, in the Kings Point banquet room in Sun City Center.

Harold A. Kline Jr.

In loving memory of Harold A. Kline Jr. (84), we are sad to announce his passing on Jan. 12, 2024. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.

Harold was employed as an electrical engineer and volunteered on the Sun City Center Emergency Squad. He left behind two sons and two daughters, a sister and two brothers (one deceased).

His last residence was with his wife, Joyce A. Kline, at Inspired Living Memory Care, Sun City Center, FL, where he passed and where she remains. Harold’s fondest pilgrimage was to Lock Haven, PA, to visit his extended family.

Maureen Ogilvie

We deeply regret to announce the passing of our beloved mother, Maureen “Mo” Ogilvie, on Jan. 5, 2024. She peacefully departed from this world, surrounded by love and in the presence of her family.

Mo was a remarkable soul who touched the lives of many with her kindness, grace and unwavering love. Her warmth, guidance and enduring spirit will forever resonate in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

She leaves behind four children, nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and a legacy of love and cherished memories that will continue to inspire us. As we mourn her loss, we also celebrate a life that was lived to the fullest, filled with compassion, joy and devotion to her family.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at 1 p.m. ET at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 10118 St. Stephen Circle, Riverview, FL 33569, for those who wish to pay their respects and honor her memory.

During this difficult time, we appreciate the outpouring of love, support and condolences from friends and family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Society of St. Vincent De Paul – Hillsborough County https://svdptampa.org in honor of Maureen “Mo” Ogilvie.

Forever in our hearts, Maureen “Mo” Ogilvie will be dearly missed but remembered with immense love and gratitude.