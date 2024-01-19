Meet Me in the Street shows compassion

By PHYLLIS HODGES

Some people talk about how we should help those struggling to find shelter, food and a sense of belonging; others “just do it!” Dave and Chris Hicks are among that group of “others.” Seven years ago, they saw a need in Ruskin to help those less fortunate than themselves. They set up a card table in front of Winn Dixie with five pizzas to give to anyone who came by. They named their modest act of compassion Meet Me in the Street.

The word spread and others stepped up to help. Now, they have a roster of well over 100 whom they email each week with the week’s menu for meals to be distributed on Tuesday in the Winn Dixie parking lot at 6:30 p.m. and then at a nearby mobile home park. Between the two Ruskin locations, they serve between 120-150 meals every week. Anyone who needs a meal is welcome to stop by.

It certainly is an uplifting hour or so for everyone on site to see the Hicks and their volunteers cheerfully unloading their vehicles, serving, then loading up to move and do it all again at the second location.

When the temperature drops, this group becomes proactive. During the season’s first cold snap, they put out a call for warm clothing. On the following Tuesday volunteers showed up with sweaters and jackets that were gratefully received.

Meet Me in the Street has grown into a symbol of hope and unity in the community for good in Ruskin. They operate solely on volunteers’ food contributions and other donations. There are no sponsors, although sometimes an organization will contribute or sponsor a toy drive, etc.

The group winds up each year with a Christmas fun day. This year it was December 16 at Arise Church Southshore where hundreds (well over 400!) stopped by during the three-hour event to enjoy games, face painting, lunch and other treats. Of course, Santa & Mrs. Claus were there to greet 250 registered children with gifts, all donated and many of which were acquired through an Amazon wish list and a Walmart registry .

The Hicks are quick to say they can’t do it alone and sum up the year with this. “It was an amazing year. Looking back on 2023, we are in awe of the community support that enabled us to serve 6,900 meals. It is so gratifying for volunteers to see and hear moms and dads thanking us for a weekly meal to make ends meet…the elderly being able to take extra meals home, which helps them with funds to pay for needed medicine…the homeless who stop in for a pleasant meal with others. There are so many different stories of lives being lived, and the gratitude expressed brings hope to many during trying times. We eagerly look forward to 2024 and continue to pray for our community.”

Interested in helping or want more information? Contact davejhicks@msn.com/.