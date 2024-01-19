Hillsborough receives federal grant for electric school buses

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

As a world with electric vehicles continues to take shape, the matter is hitting home for Hillsborough County schools, as district officials announced this month its receipt of a multi-million-dollar federal grant to purchase zero-emission school buses.

“We’re very excited to announce that we did get $7.9 million from the federal government for electric buses [and infrastructure],” said Chris Farkas, the school district’s superintendent of operations, at the Jan. 9 school board meeting.

Superintendent Van Ayres at the meeting stressed how impressive this award is, noting that in Florida, “only Miami-Dade, Orange, Seminole and us” were awarded grant money for zero-emission vehicles in this latest round of funding.

“We are appreciative of the hard work of our grants and transportation teams, who were instrumental in distinguishing Hillsborough County public schools through the acquisition of these funds,” Ayres said, in a pre-meeting statement. “We look forward to preparing a plan that will address our infrastructure needs as we enhance our transportation system.”

According to officials, the EPA Clean School Bus Program, with funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, provides $5 billion over five years to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and clean school buses. Run through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the funding cycle covers fiscal years 2022 through 2026.

Under the program’s multiple grant and rebate funding opportunities to date, the EPA reports having awarded almost $2 billion to fund approximately 5,000 school bus replacements at more than 600 schools. EPA officials say the grants awarded most recently will enable the purchase of more than 2,700 zero-emission buses in 280 school districts nationwide, collectively serving some 7 million students across 37 states.

Hillsborough’s 2023 grant application was entitled, “Schools Are Too Cool for Fuel: Pilot for EV Buses and Infrastructure.” The award will enable school districts to purchase 20 electric vehicles, according to EPA records, and address infrastructure needs.

Meanwhile, Miami-Dade is set to get $19.75 million, in part to purchase 50 electric vehicles, while Seminole County is to get $525,000 to expand its fleet with 15 propane buses. For its “Pathway to Electrification,” Orange County’s grant will include the purchase of 20 electric buses.

According to EPA officials, the application period closed in August 2023 with an outstanding across the country response from applicants seeking to purchase clean buses.

As grantees finalize their work plans, amounts awarded and number of buses may be adjusted. Farkas said further details for Hillsborough will be forthcoming.

School board members gave a nod to Hillsborough’s grant receipt. As board member Jessica Vaughn put it, “Thank you for the electric buses; so many of us have been asking for that for a long time.”