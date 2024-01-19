Donors make major renovation possible at Firehouse Cultural Center

By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

The Firehouse Cultural Center has been quietly making some big changes in recent weeks to create a better user experience.

Thanks to the generosity of donors who requested they remain anonymous, the center was able to earmark $106,700 over the past two years for some major renovations.

“The transformation of our black box theater with upgraded flooring, theater quality sound proofing and new staging is such a generous gift from these anonymous donors,” said Chris Bredbenner, executive director of the Firehouse Cultural Center. “These new additions have taken our venue to an entirely new level,” he continued. “We can’t wait for you to experience its revitalization.”

Since the spring of 2022, the renovations Bredbenner referred to have included new flooring for the studio building across the street; opening the studio’s wall space to create a larger workshop area and gallery; adding new, efficient mini-split air conditioning units; and purchasing some new equipment for its growing pottery program.

During a break in programming over the recent holidays, new sound panels were added to the main building’s theater room, which regularly features a variety of concerts, plays and comedy performances and is available for rental by the public. The old theater-room flooring was completely removed and replaced by a slip-resistant, fleck polymer surface; a new, configurable stage was installed with new skirting; and an additional sound board was purchased to provide Bluetooth capabilities.

In addition, new cabinetry was installed in the studio building.

This week, new drapes for the stage will arrive, and plans are in the works for cabinets to be built for the large classroom.

“What’s so awesome about the new floor is how much it brightens the theater room. It’s safer and much softer on the feet,” said Beth Stein, director of operations. “Our new stage offers great flexibility in the way we can set up the stage for different kinds of events and programming. We actually gained stage space while maintaining floor space for our audience.

And with our new sound panels, the acoustics are so improved you can hear subtleties in the music and tone you couldn’t hear before.”

Donna Fontanella, of Kings Point, frequently attends shows and classes at the Firehouse Cultural Center. She and some friends from a recent art class attended an Opera Tampa performance on Jan. 10.

“We noticed the improvements right away and thought the sound was excellent,” she said. “The voices of the performers were rich and excellent.

“I’ve been to other venues and haven’t had the same experience,” she added. “It’s so unique to be so close to the performers.”

Other guests shared her sentiments.

“I’ve always been impressed with the variety of quality events the Firehouse Cultural Center offers in a small venue,” said MiraBay resident Gwen Rollings. “I had never been to an opera before and was so impressed with the new setup. I found I wasn’t overwhelmed by the acoustics of being seated up front. Regardless of where you’re seated in the room, you have a great experience.”

“The sound of the performers’ voices was incredible in a small space like this,” agreed Jo Ann Beckman, of Apollo Beach, who attended the Opera Tampa performance with her husband, Fred. “Our experience at the Firehouse was exceptional.”

The first Center Stage music event in the renovated theater will feature blues/rock music by the Memphis Rub Band at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Tickets are $23 for members and $30 for nonmembers. They’re available online at www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or by calling 813-645-7651.