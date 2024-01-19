Dominant Sumner looking to end hoop season in playoff

By STEVE JACKSON

Three of the five South Shore boys high school basketball teams are fighting desperately for a post-season berth. Sumner High at 12-4 overall and 2-0 in 7A-District 11 is the only one of the five that appears to have a lock on a spot in the 2023-24 state playoffs.

At the other extreme, Riverview High appears to be the only squad whose season will end with the final game on its regular schedule. The Sharks actually took back-to-back wins last week to nudge their overall mark to 3-11 and 0-1 in its 7A-D11 league.

Three other South Shore hoopsters ­— Lennard and East Bay in 6A- District 10 and Spoto in 5A-District 8 ­— grapple until the end of the month for victories and a coveted playoff game.

Lennard, under head coach Chris Putnam, ran its overall record to 7-11 last week by beating Newsome High 61-54 at Lithia. The Longhorns also suffered two competitive losses. Lennard dropped a 67-57 contest to 12-6 overall and 4-0 district Bloomingdale in Valrico. The Horns also lost the next night 61-55 to 10-6 Tampa Bay Tech in Ruskin.

Junior center Arcadian Davis had an outstanding game in a losing cause against Bloomingdale. The 6-5 Horns’ top scorer poured in 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Davis now is among the top players in Florida in double-doubles with 11 for the season. Junior Richard Sykes tallied 12 points and snared four rebounds. Senior Nigel Roseboro hit 13 points and claimed five rebounds.

Lennard bounced back at the end of last week, topping Newsome 61-54 to leave the Wolves with a 7-6 overall mark.

Plant City made the trip to Ruskin at mid-week, Jan. 17. Coached by Billy Teeden, the Raiders presented a formidable task for the Longhorns with Plant City’s 14-2 mark overall and 0-1 in 7A-D9. Offensively, Plant City has been sparked by leading scorer junior Gavin Tinsley with 14.9 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Next week, Lennard travels to face its rejuvenated neighborhood rival, 5-9 East Bay Indians, on Big Bend Road Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. The schedule calls for the last regular season game for Lennard Jan. 26, hosting Armwood at 8 p.m., unless the Horns come up with a change to their schedule or finish hot to be selected for a playoff bid. Armwood comes to Ruskin, struggling with a 4-12 overall mark and 0-1 in district standings. The Hawks from Seffner are coached by Zarko Stojakovic, former Lennard head coach.

For Lennard, Davis, operating mainly in the paint, tops the season as a 51% field goal shooter, scoring 17.6 points per game, 9.1 rebounds per game, and 1.6 blocks per game along with his 11 double-doubles on points and rebounds. Richard Sykes, also a Lennard junior, is scoring 11.5 points per game along with two assists per game and 1.6 steals per game. The Longhorns have received a second semester boost from senior Nigel Roseboro, hitting for 8.5 points per game. Sophomore Jacob Mobley brings a 6.3 points per game average, and junior Makai Hills is contributing 3.2 points, three rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 steals each game.

East Bay head coach Jeff Turner was bound and determined in his first year as the Indians’ head coach to improve on last season’s winless record for the Indians. Coach Turner has accomplished that and more by notching two more victories last week. East Bay takes its 5-9 overall and 0-1 mark in 6A-District 10 into the final six season games.

The top scorer on the season for EB has been junior Aaron Quarterman with a 12.8 per game average. Quarterman has also added 4.7 assists per game and 1.7 rebounds per game. Help has been provided by senior big man Kamren Lovett with an 8.8 points per game average along with 9.5 rebounds per game and one block per game. Sophomore Curry Staples has tossed in 9.4 points per game with senior Amare Baran scoring 9.4 point per game and registering 1.6 steals per game. Junior Nicholas Ghent is hitting 4 points per game and grabbing 3.3 rebounds per game. Seniors Xavier Grimsley and Benji Cruz are both contributing 2.8 points per game with Grimsley adding .7 rebounds per game and Cruz taking down 1.9 rebounds per game.

This group of Indians, plus other EB reserves, has two games this week and four next week to conclude the regular season.

Armwood High brought its 4-12 team to East Bay for a Jan. 16 match. Next up for EB was Riverview on Jan.17. Next week’s fare includes powerful Blake High in Tampa, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. Then Lennard High comes to EB for a heated 6:30 p.m. contest Jan. 24. The Indians get a slight break, playing weak 1-11 Middleton in Tampa on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. A tough match with 12-6 Bloomingdale wraps the regular season for the Indians Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

The Riverview Sharks, coached by Anthone Corpening, won two games last week and lost one. That improved the season mark of Riverview to 3-11 overall and 0-1 in 7A-District 11 with little or no hope for the post-season.

This week the Sharks began with 7-6 Newsome in Riverview Tuesday evening. The next night called for a visit to rival East Bay. Freedom, another improved team at 8-8, hosts Riverview Jan. 19 in Tampa. Next week, Riverview ends the regular season at the 6-12 Chamberlain Storm in Tampa.

Pacing Riverview in scoring this season is senior Bryson Kearney with a 13.9 points per game average. Kearney is also topping the Sharks in rebounds with a four per game average. He has registered 2.2 steals per game and 1.5 blocks per game to top the team in those categories. Scoring help has come from sophomore Elijah Gilroy with 8.5 points per game. Senior Alexandro Mercer-Erikson is contributing 7.7 points per game along with 3.5 rebounds per game and two assists per game. Other top stat producers for Riverview include sophomore Braydon Frisby with three rebounds per game, senior Malcolm Hunter with 2.7 assists per game and senior Emmanuel Pressley with 1.7 steals per game.

Even though Riverview wound up last week with a 76-46 loss to tough Durant High, the Sharks slammed two lesser opponents earlier. Winless Brandon fell to the Sharks 70-41 to open last week on a positive note. The win was duplicated with the Riverview victory the next night over Middleton 60-38.

Spoto sports a 5-8 overall mark and 0-3 in 5A-District 8. Head coach Waymond Reed has his hands full until the end of the month. The Spartans need to put some victories on their record while closing out the regular season. The first of those was probably the least difficult team, as Middleton at 1-11 hosted the Spartans in Tampa Jan. 16. The road gets a bit tougher on the very next night, Jan. 17, with a visit to Durant High. Spoto then hosts Carrollwood Day High School at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Next week the Spartans end the season with four tough games. On Jan. 24 Gaither High comes to Spoto, followed by the next night with a visit from Blake High. Both games tip at 8 p.m. The week ends with a visit to Strawberry Crest at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The season finale is Jan. 29 against Alonso High at Spoto at 7 p.m.

Last week, Spoto fell victim at Sumner 58-35. Later last week, the Spartans demolished Brandon 71-26.

