Wimauma Boys and Girls Club gets new CRD

By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

About a month ago, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Ortiz went from patrolling the streets of South Shore full time to engaging with kids at the Wimauma Boys & Girls Club at Bethune Park. His schedule there aligns with that of Hillsborough County Schools.

Whenever public schools aren’t in session, Ortiz assists District 4 street deputies, as needed, or gets out to build relationships in the Wimauma community. He talks with residents, meets business owners and community leaders or attends HOA or crime watch meetings, when invited.

Otherwise, he’s at Bethune Park, assisting Boys & Girls Club staff, upon request, and bonding with the kids who spend their summers and after-school hours at the club. He also makes a point of establishing relationships with their parents.

Located at Bethune Park, the Wimauma Boys & Girls Club, 5809 Edina St., is a safe, nurturing place for kids, who are mostly from low-income families, to hang out, do their homework and receive tutoring after school; participate in character/leadership and literacy-building activities; learn about health and wellness, safe computer usage and on-line etiquette; participate in arts, crafts and games; play outdoors; and participate in the Smart Kids program, which includes drug prevention.

The club also offers a low-cost summer camp, which features the Summer Bridge Learning program, sports, games and assorted enrichment activities.

Importantly, the children also have the daily opportunity to interact with Ortiz, 44, whose role is to mentor and help them see the police in a positive light.

He understands these kids, having come from a similar background in Hialeah. He’s bilingual and speaks fluent Spanish, which comes in handy for the 10 percent of kids who don’t speak English and the 70 percent of parents who speak only Spanish.

“When I grew up in Hialeah, I saw police and kids in the P.A.L. program interacting with each other in my neighborhood,” he said. “The police would help with food assistance, toys at Christmas and anything out there to help the community. This really impressed me.

“My mom,” who divorced his father when he and his siblings were young, “worked two and three jobs to make ends meet,” he added. “She enrolled me in the P.A.L. program in my early teens to keep me out of trouble after school.”

Now as a community resource deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, he’s helping other kids do the same.

There are currently 77 children in grade levels K-5, two middle-schoolers and one high-schooler at Bethune Park after school this year. Its summer program will accommodate up to 120. The older kids help clean up and work with the younger ones, Ortiz said.

“My favorite part of the day is when I interact with the kids,” he said. “I meet them at the bus, help settle them down and supervise their outdoor play.”

Ortiz served as an intelligence officer in the Marines for 20 years, including assignments in Asia, South America and Central America, three years at the Pentagon and a year of combat in Afghanistan.

He’s been with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for more than five years, all of which have been with the District 4 Command.

The deputy and his wife, Cindy, a client services representative with Holland & Knight, have been together since 2014. They have three children, ages 15, 16 and 17, from previous marriages. Their blended family resides in FishHawk.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation partner with the Boys & Girls Club. The HCSO has provided a part-time deputy at Bethune Park since it opened in 2015.

For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation to this 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization, email ygarcia@bcgtampa.org or call 813-938-1839.

Ortiz can be reached by email at mortiz@teamhcso.com or by calling him at 813-521-3562.