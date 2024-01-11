SCC Emergency Squad appeals to Kings Point residents

By LOIS KINDLE

lekindle@aol.com

When some residents of Kings Point recently opted to stop paying a $2.50 per month surcharge added to their COA/HOA dues, the Sun City Center Emergency Squad lost part of a funding source it had received for the past 36 years.

According to Pam Zion, chairwoman of the SCC Center Emergency Squad board, Kings Point residents received their emergency services from the Apollo Beach Rescue Squad prior to 1987.

When that squad folded, Kings Point entered into an agreement with the Sun City Center squad to serve its gated community in exchange for a $2.50 per household contribution per month ($30 per year). This was added to the monthly residential COA and HOA fees Kings Point residents pay.

“This had never increased, despite inflation,” Zion wrote.

And its an important source of funding, said Robin Watt, the board’s vice-chairwoman, the squad’s director of recruiting and longtime volunteer emergency medical technician on Team 7.

“This monthly donation to the squad by Kings Point residents is analogous to our monthly social security or pension checks,” Watt said. “For 36 years, the squad has been able to rely on that money to pay its monthly bills, keep the lights on and wheels rolling. It makes our budgeting and planning easier, and we’ve been able to count on that.”

Per Sun City Center Emergency Squad Chief Mike Bardell, who’s also president of the Oxford I COA in Kings Point, “a small group of people decided they no longer wanted to pay the fee and threatened to sue First Service (Residential),” the community’s property management company.

“First Service zeroed out everyone’s $2.50 contribution, requiring each COA or HOA board to have to vote the fee back in as approved by their members,” Bardell continued. “At last count, 22 associations (about 1,100 households) have not opted back in, but they still have time at their annual meetings.”

Kings Point covers about 30 percent of the squad’s operating budget, (close to $400,000 annually), which doesn’t include capital expenses. An estimated 40 percent of the squad’s annual calls for an ambulance or wheelchair van service come from Kings Point residents.

“We try to maximize every dollar we get,” Bardell said, adding “although the squad has reserves, they’re earmarked for an emergency or for a time when people might be unable to afford to donate.

“I’m concerned about the long-term effect of this recent action,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chief said he’s looking into ways Sun City Center Community Association members can increase their contributions to the squad. As a nonprofit organization, the association cannot assess its members for anything other than amenities; however, its current board of directors has authorized clubs to hold more fundraisers, for example, which could benefit the squad.

The Sun City Center Emergency Squad is the state’s only remaining all-volunteer ambulance service. In addition to more than 5,000 free ambulance and van runs it makes each year, it “provides an added layer of care and security to residents in many ways, which they are unaware of,” Zion said.

These include or have included the following:

• disaster planning and coordination with multiple state, county and local organizations, including Hillsborough Emergency Management; Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office; Hillsborough County Fire Rescue; CERT (Community Emergency Response Team); the SCC Security Patrol; Kings Point Security; Samaritan Services; HCA Florida South Shore Hospital; the community’s radio clubs; the SCC Community Association and more.

• quick response during the pandemic to provide drive-thru testing and several vaccine clinics.

• a standby ambulance at community events.

• CPR training to Vesta staff and volunteers, churches, community groups and clubs.

• emergency communication capabilities, including radio and phone networks for providing faster response.

In all but the most medically urgent types of calls, the squad saves residents from having to pay Hillsborough County Fire Rescue ambulance fees starting at $800 and $12 per mile, plus fees for oxygen, bandaging, medications, etc. The squad’s handling of non-life-threatening calls saves the county $4.5 million per year.

The cost of outside wheelchair van transportation runs between $45 to $65, plus mileage, wait fees, etc.

Community outreach is also an important component of the squad’s mission. This includes providing a variety of free classes to the community, including bystander CPR, Stop the Bleed and fall prevention; free blood pressure checks at the squad and area events; free loans of wheelchairs, walkers and canes; free, automated external defibrillator (AED) training to churches, facilities and organizations; free key locater/vials-of-life service; and more.

The all-volunteer Sun City Center Emergency Squad will celebrate its 60th anniversary with the public from 2 to 4 p.m., Feb. 28 at Community Hall. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Chief Jason Dougherty and Hillsborough County Commissioner Michael Owen will speak.

For more information, call 813-633-1411.