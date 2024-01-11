Obituaries for the week of Jan. 11, 2024

Rachel Freeman

Rachel “Kim” Freeman was born on April 29, 1920, in Farnham, England. She passed away on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023.

Kim moved to Freedom Plaza in 2002. She was a Section Officer in the Royal Air Force, serving as a Filter Officer at HQ Fighter Command, London England throughout World War II (1939~1945).

She is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert and son, Bruce. She is survived by her sons, Richard and wife Judy, JP and wife Beverly; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service was held Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. in the Freedom Plaza Auditorium.

Roma L. Gerbus

Roma L. Gerbus (Hires) passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

She was born June 24, 1929, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Roma was the beloved wife of 67 years to the late Henry “Hank” Gerbus; loving mother to Mike, Dan (Peggy), Mary (Jim) Matson, Julie Gerbus, Patty (Jim) Ryan, Amy (Glenn) Branigan; grandmother to eight; and great-grandmother to nine. Roma sold real estate for over 37 years before retiring to Florida.

Visitation at St. John the Baptist, 5375 Dry Ridge Road, Cincinnati, Ohio, will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 16, 2024, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial at Arlington Memorial Gardens will be immediately following the Mass.

Donations may be made to LifePath Hospice Sun City Center; Hospice House, 3723 Upper Creek Drive, Ruskin, FL 33573; or St. Anthony Shrine & Friary, 5000 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45223. Arrangement by Sun City Center Funeral Home, 813-634-9900.

When Tomorrow Starts Without Me

When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, That an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand; The angel said my place was ready, In Heaven far above, And that I’d have to leave behind all those I dearly love. But when I walked through Heaven’s Gates, I felt so much at home, for God looked down, smiled at me, And told me “Welcome Home.” So when tomorrow starts without me, Don’t think we’re far apart, for every time you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.

Jacqueline Heckle

Jacqueline (Edick) Heckle passed away Dec. 9, 2023. Born in Pulaski, New York (1941), to Donald and Dorothy (Butler) Edick, she was a graduate of Pulaski High School (1959) and Cazenovia College (1961). She resided in Pulaski, New York, marrying John (Jack) Heckle in 1969.

Jackie retired from Human Resources at the New York Power Authority, James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant, in 1997, when she and her husband moved to Sun City Center (Kings Point), FL.

Jackie is predeceased by her husband Jack (2017) and parents, Donald and Dorothy. She is survived by her two daughters, Julie (Jim) Radice of Virginia and Tracy Warnock of Florida; two brothers, Don (Laura) Edick of Florida and George (Karen) Edick, of Utah; two grandsons, Jake and Luke Warnock of Florida; two nephews, two nieces and four cousins.

In accordance with Jackie’s wishes, there will be no services. A family memorial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Sun City Center Emergency Squad or the American Cancer Society.

Carol Marie Mills

Carol Marie Mills, age 75, passed peacefully into the welcoming arms of God on Dec. 29, 2023. She was a loving wife to John Boyhan of Florida; mother to Russell (Filomena) Mills of Connecticut and Randy Mills (Daryl Sinkule) of Texas; and grandmother to Justin, Brianna, Kaitlin and Mia Mills of Connecticut.

Carol was born in New Haven, CT, and grew up in the Fair Haven section. She attended Eli Whitney High School in Hamden and graduated from the hairdressing and cosmetology program to become a talented hairdresser. She worked at several popular salons for many years and transitioned her career into clerical and administrative work. She never lost her love for the trade and working with her hands, and she continued to cut hair out of her home while working full-time.

She also had quite a green thumb, growing many varieties of plants and flowers. She discovered an additional passion in arts and crafts, starting her own business, making and selling beautiful creations, including soaps, jewelry, rosary beads and paintings. In 2018, she and John relocated to Florida. She also had quite a culinary gift, and her vast collection of recipes will be enjoyed for generations. Carol’s deep Catholic faith gave her the wings to navigate life’s journey. She will rest in peace knowing the love she shared with others was reciprocated.

Carol is survived by her brother, Joseph Cirillo Sr. of Florida; sisters-in-law, Francis, Jo-Ann and Cynthia Cirillo of Florida, Marge Depalmer of Connecticut; brother-in-law Joseph Boyhan of Florida. She was predeceased by her parents, Pasquale and Caroline Cirillo along with siblings, Teresa Goldberg, John, Pasquale and Robert Cirillo. She will be remembered in a Celebratory Mass in her honor at Prince of Peace Church in Sun City Center on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. Contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. To donate, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/pulfibfou/.