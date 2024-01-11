If you’re a registered nurse, this club wants you

The Greater Sun City Center RN Club invites both active and retired members of the nursing community to share its members’ common interest in helping others.

“We meet to share camaraderie with other nurses and to make new friendships,” said Vivian Hodgkin, a registered nurse since 1959 and the club’s current president. “As nurses we like to keep up with current changes in medicine and serve where we can.

“We have a special language; we understand each other,” she continued. “We care about and support one another.”

Formed in 1972, the club’s activities were once a mix of community outreach and social events until 2018, when its members voted to primarily focus on social activities. Today, the 50-member group meets the second Tuesday of every month, October through May, in the theater at Sun Towers and always includes a professional guest speaker. The next speaker is Lynn Penley, ombudsman program manager from the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. It will take place at 10 a.m., Feb. 13, at Sun Towers. Free valet parking is available.

The club hosts two luncheons per year (in December for Christmas and May for Nurses Day) . It occasionally plans a field trip, which was most recently to Galen University to learn about its doctorate in nursing program, which enables a graduate to sit for the nurse practitioner exam. Past outings have included Moffitt Cancer Center, Shriners Children’s Hospital and USF Health Byrd Alzheimer’s Institute.

Every May, in celebration of Nurses Day, the club delivers cookies to active registered nurses at HCA Florida South Shore Hospital to show its appreciation for the work they do and their shared professionalism.

“Once a nurse, you’re sort of embedded in the culture of caring,” said Lynne Murphy, a registered nurse since 1972 and a past president of the club. “We want to recognize the people coming up behind you, as well as those who preceded you. It’s fun to be with like-minded individuals.”

The club is currently looking into establishing a relationship with Nurses Honor Guard to honor its members, posthumously, with a special ceremony..

Murphy said the club is currently reorganizing and looking to the future to find ways of contributing to the community once more, with activities like renewing the club’s relationship with HCC SouthShore Campus nursing students to promote intergenerational camaraderie and providing blood pressure checks and healthcare information at various community events.

For more information on the Greater Sun City Center RN Club, email lmmurphy50@aol.com or vhodgkin@aol.com.