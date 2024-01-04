Suggestions sought for Balm Park Master Plan

By LINDA CHION KENNEY

Noting the demands of growth, Hillsborough County officials asked for community input for the Balm Park and Community Center Master Plan.

“Please consider preserving as much native vegetation and wildlife habitat as possible,” wrote one respondent, to an open-ended question in the Balm Park Master Plan survey posted on the county’s engagement and education hub.

“I also agree with conserving wildlife vegetation,” said another respondent. “And if you all invest [in future upgrades], we appreciate it, but at least have variety for the community.”

Toward that end, and far outpacing the top three picks for amenities at the Balm Park and Community Center, a large playground with a synthetic turf play surface was proposed.

The online survey comes on the heels of about $660,000 earmarked for eight pickleball courts at the park. The county received the funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, signed into law in pandemic times.

Florida was poised to receive about $10.2 billion, aimed to receive hardship, help school districts and bolster the state’s economy in post-pandemic times.

Hillsborough parks and recreation gets a slice of the pie, which is the reason officials launched a survey to gather community input on a long-range master plan for the Balm Park and Community Center. A meeting was scheduled as well for Dec. 5 at the community center, at 14747 Balm Wimauma Road.

Suggested improvements are not yet funded, and might not be, but should such funding exist, county officials want to know how residents would like it to be spent.

Moreover, with the planned realignment of Balm Wimauma Road, the park’s overall acreage might expand, which would allow for additional offerings, according to county officials.

For certain, funded park improvements include the eight pickleball courts, along with a redefined parking lot and new walking loop.

Meanwhile, 76 percent of the 38 online survey respondents, who responded to a wish list of suggestions, said they favored “a large playground with synthetic turf.” Coming in second, at 50 percent, was “wide walking paths,” followed by outdoor fitness equipment (24 percent). Each with 18 percent were three additional choices: “sports field with natural grass,” “shelters” and “Airnasium with indoor multipurpose rooms.” Rounding out the list, with 11 percent each, were “renovated basketball courts” and “community event pavilion.”

Write-in comments broadened the list to include such things as community gardens, outdoor classroom nature center, splash pad, shade for walking paths, shade for playground, adequate lighting for safety and night activities and exercise and games for home-schooled students.

As for pickleball courts, write-in comments were both for and against the addition. “No pickleball courts, it’s a waste of money, that’s a sport for old codgers,” wrote one respondent, who asked instead for a “ball hockey arena.” Said another, “I think pickleball courts would be great, but do we need eight of them?”

Most cited reasons for using the park were exercise and fitness and “playground/children play.” Relaxation rounded out the top three reasons out of 11 choices. Sports, sightseeing and “other” rounded out the next most popular uses.

Uses respondents would prefer to see included fitness and strength training programming and after-school programming. Rounding out the list were plugs for programming for summer camp, teen, and older adult programming.

For more on the survey, visit the Hillsborough County Public Engagement Hub at www.publicinput.com/hub/51. Scroll to “Balm Park Master Plan.”